Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Faces New Legal Woes With D.A. Probe

Months after he was sentenced to four years and two months in prison, Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing new legal woes through a D.A. probe.

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According to TMZ, the D.A. probe will potentially lead to new criminal charges against the disgraced rap mogul and is tied to an LA sexual battery claim made about him.

The probe relates to a police report filed in September 2025 by publicist Jonathan Hay. In the report, Hay claimed Diddy sexually battered him in 2020 and 2021. Detectives in the case have presented their findings to the LA County District Attorney, and it is under review.

Although Hay filed the report in Largo, Florida, the case was later transferred to LA law enforcement because that is where Diddy allegedly committed the sexual battery.

Hay revealed in the report that at the time of the incident, he had been working on a Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace remix with Biggie’s son, CJ Wallace. He noted that Diddy would show up while he and Wallace were working on the project because he was Biggie’s longtime friend and producer.

Hay revealed that things took a turn when he ended up in a room with Diddy, who was acting inappropriately. Six months later, Hay accused Diddy of sexually assaulting him after he was forced to be in a room alone with him once again.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that LAPD detectives have been investigating and have recently submitted evidence to the district attorney’s office, which will determine whether there is enough to charge Diddy with any crimes.

Diddy Was Previously Sentenced to Prison For Violating Mann Act

As previously reported, while Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, he was found guilty of violating the Mann Act by transporting people across state lines for the purposes of sex.

Diddy was arrested for his crimes in late 2023, and his trial occurred in mid 2025. The two-month trial detailed the rapper’s unsettling practice of “freak-offs,” which were described as drug-fueled, baby oil-drenched events where he compelled others to engage in sexual acts with male escorts.

Federal prosecutors had requested a prison sentence of over 11 years for Combs, while his attorneys have argued for a sentence of no more than 14 months (with time served). However, the judge ultimately imposed a 50-month sentence.