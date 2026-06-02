Commodores Legend Dies at 75: RIP to Ronald LaPread

Ronald LaPread, a veteran musician and a founding member of the legendary funk group The Commodores, has passed away.

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Ronald’s daughter, Soraya LaPread, confirmed his passing in a statement on her Instagram Story. While a cause of death was not immediately shared, The New Zealand Herald, where Ronald had lived for 40 years, reported that the 75-year-old died after a “sudden medical event.”

“It is with very heavy heart that I must announce that my Father Ronald LaPread has passed,” Soraya wrote on May 30, per Fox News.

Born in Florida on September 4, 1950, Ronald LaPread was an original member of the Commodores when the Lionel Richie-led group signed with Motown in 1972. The band achieved two Top 25 singles, “Machine Gun” and “Slippery When Wet,” from their first two albums. They later reached the Top 5 with “Sweet Love” from their 1975 LP, Movin’ On. The following year, their song “Just to Be Close to You” from Hot on the Tracks hit No. 7.

Walter Orange and Ronald La Pread of The Commodores performing on stage in 1979. (Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns)

In 1977, the group’s self-titled fifth album began a streak of four platinum, Top 10 LPs, featuring hit singles “Easy” and “Brick House.” The Commodores then scored two No. 1 singles, “Three Times a Lady” and “Still,” and reached No. 4 with “Sail On.” LaPread recorded ten Top 10 singles with the band before leaving in 1986 to move to Auckland, New Zealand.

The Commodores Pay Tribute to Founding Member Ronald LaPread

Meanwhile, The Commodores paid tribute to LaPread on their website in the wake of his passing.

“Today we mourn the loss of our brother, friend, and original bassist, Ronald LaPread,” the band wrote. “Ronald was a phenomenal musician, an accomplished songwriter, and a vital part of The Commodores’ sound and success. His contributions to our music and his friendship enriched our lives beyond measure. We were grateful to perform with him again last fall in New Zealand.”

Ronald LaPread, Lionel Richie, and Al Green at the 2009 Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Farideh, his children Mark, Ronald Jr., and Soraya, and all who loved him. His legacy lives on through the music he helped create and the countless people he inspired.”

“Rest easy, Ronald. You will always be a Commodore,” the band concluded.