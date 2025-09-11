Pro Wrestler Dies at 21: RIP to Taishin Nagao

Wrestling prodigy and rising star Taishin Nagao has passed away at the age of 21.

All Japan Pro Wrestling announced via Fightful on September 7 that Nagao had died from traumatic shock caused by abdominal compression after being struck by a tour bus on May 31.

“Our wrestler, Taishin Nagao, was hit by a tour bus on May 31st and suffered traumatic shock due to abdominal compression,’ the wrestling promotion began in a statement. “He was receiving treatment in the intensive care unit, but passed away today, September 7th, at the age of 21, at the hospital where he was admitted.”

“Regarding the cause of death, the body has been handed over to the police. An investigation is underway, so we will report back as soon as we know,” the promotion continued. “We deeply apologize for the suddenness of this incident and for the concern and inconvenience caused to all those involved.”

The company added: “We would also like to express our gratitude to everyone for the support and encouragement they have shown to Nagao Kazutashin up until now.”



Taishin Nagao faces Ryo Inoue during the All Japan Pro-Wrestling event at Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan, in October 2024. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Nagao made his wrestling debut in October 2024 at the Raising an Army Memorial Series. He faced off against titan Ryo Inoue. Despite an initial loss, he quickly rebounded with a series of victories over opponents like Suwama and Ren Ayabe, steadily rising through the wrestling ranks.

Taishin Nagao’s Won His Final Match Back in May

His last match was on May 18, where Nagao easily defeated Shota Kofuji in a Champion Carnival 2025 pre-show. He was not seen publicly after sustaining severe injuries in the accident.

After his passing, several Japanese wrestling stars shared their condolences online. Suwama, a former sparring partner, said: “Athlete Taishin Nagao has, very regrettably, passed. We pray for Nagao’s soul to rest in peace.”

Seiki Yoshioka, a well-known figure in wrestling, said he couldn’t believe the news. “Words can’t express it; you did so well,” he wrote, via the Daily Star.

“Your efforts are etched in our hearts; rest easy now,” he continued. “Until we meet again, Nagao-san. We pray for your eternal peace.”