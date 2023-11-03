Priscilla Presley Reveals Heartbreaking Details Of Daughter, Lisa Marie’s Death

After Elvis Presley’s wife, Lisa Marie, lost her daughter in 2023, she’s opening up about her heartbreak.

In early 2023, Lisa Marie Presley died due to a fatal bowel obstruction from a prior weight-loss surgery. At the time of her passing, opioids were detected in her system.

During a November 2 interview on TalkTV, Priscilla wept as she recalled Lisa Marie’s pain following the suicide of her son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020.

Priscilla revealed to Piers Morgan, “It was unbearable. Within a span so short, I’ve endured the loss of my mother, my grandson, and now my daughter.”

Later in the interview, Priscilla recalled a moment with Lisa Marie, where her daughter revealed her struggles with wanting to continue life after losing her son.

Additionally, Priscilla vividly remembered Lisa Marie mourning her son only months before her death. At this point, Lisa Marie still expressed her doubts about wanting to go on.

As reported by Hello!, Priscilla’s TalkTV interview followed her earlier revelation about Lisa Marie’s complaints of stomach pain days before her death. According to Priscilla, she remembered Lisa Marie raising concerns about her health at the Golden Globe Awards.

Lisa Marie And Granddaughter Riley Keough’s Conflict

After Lisa Marie’s sudden death, conflict arose in the Presley family. An inheritance dispute between Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, ensued. The dispute involved the control over Elvis Presley’s significant estate, Graceland.

After a recent settlement, Priscilla stepped away from the Promenade Trust for a financial settlement, leaving Riley as the sole trustee.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Riley spoke about Graceland, revealing, “There were a few times that we slept there.”

“The tours would start in the morning, and we would hide upstairs until they were over,” the Daisy Jones & The Six actress continued. “The security would bring us breakfast. It’s actually such a great memory. We would order sausage and biscuits, and hide until the tourists finished.”