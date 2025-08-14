Priscilla Presley ‘Pulled the Plug’ On Daughter Lisa Marie to Control Elvis Estate, New Lawsuit Alleges

A lawsuit alleges that Priscilla Presley “pulled the plug” on her daughter Lisa Marie to gain control of Elvis’ estate.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was filed by her former business partners, Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko. The duo is suing her for $50 million. They claim she made the decision to cut life support for Lisa Marie, leading to her 2023 death. The decision was made despite Lisa Marie having signed a directive to “prolong her life.”

Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, didn’t arrive at the hospital until after Priscilla Presley pulled the plug, the business partners claimed.

Kruse and Fialko further alleged that Priscilla figured Lisa Marie’s death would end her daughter’s efforts to remove her as a sole trustee of her life insurance trust. The duo stated Priscilla wanted control of the trust and also Elvis’ Graceland estate.

The business partners also pointed out Lisa Marie had complained about her health struggles to Priscilla while at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10, 2023. However, “Priscilla ignored the warning signs despite being only a short drive from the world-renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.”

Less than 24 hours after the Golden Globes, Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest. She died on January 12, 2023. Days after Lisa Marie’s death, Priscilla allegedly declared, “I’m the queen. I’m in charge of Graceland.”

Priscilla Presley’s Attorney Slams the Lawsuit Allegations

In a statement to TMZ, Priscilla Presley’s attorney, Marty Singer, slammed the lawsuit allegations as being “fabricated, malicious lies.”

Singer stated the lawsuit is “nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman.”

The attorney then stated that Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko are on their fourth set of lawyers. He noted the lawsuit is nothing more than a “disgusting publicity stunt.”

“Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter’s death is not savvy advocacy,” Singer stated. “It is malicious character assassination, and should be broadly condemned. These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity, and we are confident this case will be dismissed.”

Singer then said that Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley, “stands behind her grandmother 100% and is equally disgusted with this latest, vicious attempt by Kruse to ruin her grandmother’s life.”