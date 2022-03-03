Priscilla Presley Now: A Status Update On Her Life And Health In 2022

While Priscilla Presley is best known for being the former wife of Elvis Presley, she was only married to the rock icon for six years. Born in 1945 as Priscilla Ann Wagner, she met Elvis when she was 14 years old, married him when she was 21, and split from the singer when she was 28. Now 76, she’s had a long life and successful career of her own. So where is Priscilla Presley now? Here’s an update on what’s she’s up to in 2022.

Priscilla Presley Never Remarried After Her Divorce From Elvis

Priscilla and Elvis had one child together—Lisa Marie Presley, born in 1968. They divorced in 1973, after just six years of marriage, but remained close friends until the singer’s untimely death in 1977. While Priscilla admits that she was the instigator of the split, she says it had nothing to do with how she felt about the pop icon. Rather, it was a result of her young age and inexperience. “I did not divorce [Elvis] because I didn’t love him,” she explained in a 2016 interview on the UK talk show, Loose Women. “He was the love of my life, truly. If anything, I left because—and I still loved him—I needed to find out what the world was like, really.”

(Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

While Priscilla never remarried, she’s had a few high-profile relationships over the years (though none of them as high-profile as The King). In 1975, the Naked Gun star dated attorney Robert Kardashian before he married Kris and became a dad to Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe. According to the 2017 book The Kardashians: An American Drama by Jerry Oppenheimer (as reported by the DailyMail), Kardashian was head over heels for Priscilla and wanted to marry her after less than a year of dating. But the former Mrs. Presley wasn’t interested and reportedly said she would never get married again as long as Elvis was alive.

In the early 1980s, Priscilla settled into a long-term relationship with businessman and entrepreneur Marco Garibaldi. The couple were together for two decades and share a son, musician Navarone Garibaldi. Since that split in 2006, Priscilla has been linked to producer Nigel Lythgoe, singer and actor Barry Crocker, and British radio DJ Toby Anstis.

Most recently, Priscilla was rumored to be in a relationship with legendary singer Tom Jones, who was a close friend of Elvis’s back in the ’60s and ‘70s. But the “It’s Not Unusual” singer put that rumor to rest in 2021. “We’re not dating, but we do go out to dinner,” Jones told People magazine. “She’s a very dear friend of mine, Priscilla. I mean, I met her in the ’60s, and she’s been a friend of mine ever since. But there is nothing romantic, no.”

She Played A Huge Role In Preserving Elvis’s Legacy

Priscilla clearly cared a great deal for Elvis and went to great lengths to protect his legacy. In 1979, after the death of Elvis’s father, she was named executor of her ex-husband’s estate, which was being held in trust for young Lisa Marie. Because the Hound Dog singer had been in serious financial straits when he died, Priscilla was advised to sell his beloved Memphis home, Graceland, to pay off his taxes and outstanding debts.

Instead, Priscilla formed Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and turned the mansion into a profitable tourist destination where fans could celebrate late singer. Today, Graceland is one of the most-visited private homes in the country, with more than 50,000 people coming to see the mansion each year. In January of 2022, Priscilla gathered at Graceland with fans to commemorate her ex-husband’s birthday 45 years after his passing.

“Thank you all who came to Graceland to help celebrate Elvis’s 87th birthday,” she wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “I was thrilled to see the crowd and so many familiar face. It was cold but I knew that you’d come, through thick and thin. I consider you all…the family within the family, Loyal, Steadfast, and True. Just what he loved about his fans.”

Is Priscilla Presley Still In Good Health?

In recent years, a number of tabloids have suggested that Priscilla’s health is in decline. But the former Dallas star continues to insist the reports are bogus. For example, a 2020 RadarOnline article claimed she was “fading fast.”

Priscilla took to Twitter to dispute the claim. “As I have stated before, I’m in very good health, I’m not dying and I still have my memory,” she wrote. “Don’t put me under yet… I have to much to do in this lifetime. Where these crazy articles come from is beyond me.”

Priscilla Presley’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Priscilla Presley’s estimated net worth is $50 million. In addition to the earnings she receives from EPE (which also owns and manages all the rights to Elvis’s image and intellectual property), her successful career as an actress has most definitely contributed to her fortune. Priscilla spent five years on the nighttime soap Dallas and starred alongside Leslie Nelson in all three of the wildly successful Naked Gun movies. She also sat on the Board of Directors of MGM, wrote the bestselling book, Elvis & Me, and competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2008.

In 2020, Priscilla sold her longtime Beverly Hills home, a seven-bedroom, Spanish-style mansion she owned in for 45 years, for a cool $13 million.