Princess Diana’s Childhood Home Left in ‘Heartbreaking’ Condition

Princess Diana’s childhood home now lies in a state of neglect and disrepair, a stark contrast to the immaculate condition of King Charles’ nearby Sandringham House.

Diana was born in 1961 at Park House, located on the Royal Family’s Norfolk estate, and lived there until she was 14.

However, recent photos shared by the Mirror reveal that the once-elegant property now seems neglected, with overgrown grass, peeling paint on the windows, and weather-stained bricks.

A crumbling shed, its roof collapsed and windows shattered, stands on the grounds where a young Diana and her siblings once played. Nearby, the swimming pool is enclosed by a metal fence, a barrier to deter trespassers.

Meanwhile, locals expressed outrage, accusing Charles of showing blatant disregard for Diana’s legacy.

“It’s heartbreaking to learn how the house has been left,” local Selina Raines told the Mirror. “If locals were aware, they would be shocked – but you can’t see it [the house] from the road, so very few know how it’s been left, it’s really sad.”

“It’s disrespectful – the house should be restored to how it was,” a barmaid who works nearby told the outlet. “The Estate houses that are hidden from public view don’t get what they need.”

Diana spent her early years at Park House, a residence her parents rented from the late Queen, before relocating in 1975 to the family’s grand estate, Althorp, in Northamptonshire.

The 16-bed facility was later donated to the charity Leonard Cheshire, where it operated as a respite hotel for adults with disabilities for over 30 years. However, rising costs in the wake of the pandemic forced its return to the estate in May 2021, and it has remained vacant ever since.

The mansion is located near King Charles’ impeccably maintained 150-room Sandringham House.

It also neighbors the historic St Mary Magdalene Church, famously attended by the Royal Family for their annual Christmas Day service.

While his late wife’s childhood home has reportedly fallen into disrepair, 76-year-old Charles has invested heavily in several projects at Sandringham House in recent years. In June of last year, he received approval to launch a 25-acre luxury glamping site, featuring 15 safari-style tents and a Motorhome Club campsite.