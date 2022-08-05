Why Was Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Wrinkled?

When it comes to royal weddings, everything is planned down to the last detail, from what music will play before the ceremony to the seating arrangements for the church. However, one important detail was overlooked on Princess Diana’s big day, which led to a wrinkled wedding gown.

Diana’s Dress Details

Diana’s wedding dress was designed by Elizabeth and David Emmanuel, and it is remembered for its huge sleeves and a train that clocked in at 25 feet. The dress was made of ivory taffeta and embroidered with lace, sequins, and 10,000 pearls.

All those extra bits sewn onto the dress, plus the lengthy train, meant Diana’s dress weighed a lot. The average wedding dress is said to weigh about 6 pounds, but the 10,000 pearls alone would pack on the weight. No exact weight has ever been revealed, but some estimate that the princess’s gown weighed about 20 pounds.

It seemed like every last detail surrounding Diana’s dress was meticulously planned out, but one question—the most-Googled question about the princess’s dress—remains: why was Princess Diana’s dress creased?

Why Was Her Wedding Dress Wrinkled?

The answer is fairly simple. Even though Diana wore the dress for a rehearsal before the ceremony, the designers had not thought to factor in the carriage ride she took with her father. They also had lost track of just how big the dress had gotten; apparently, the princess kept asking for a longer and longer train.

Diana’s dress is thought of as one of the most iconic wedding dresses ever, so it makes sense that many people would want to see it in person. However, chances to see it are few and far between.

Where Is The Dress Today?

The wedding gown was displayed at Althorp House, where the princess was buried, for a few years, before going on tour for the Diana: A Celebration exhibit. It didn’t stay part of the exhibit for long, though.

Today, the dress is owned by Prince William and Prince Harry. Diana’s will stipulated that her personal belongings be given to her sons once they both turned 30. From June 2021 to January 2022, the gown was on display again at Kensington Palace as part of an exhibition called Royal Style In The Making. Diana’s slightly crumpled wedding dress just goes to show that, even with a whole team of royal wedding planners, the little details can still fall through the cracks.

