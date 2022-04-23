3 Timeless Princess Diana Outfits Worth Adding To Your Warm Weather Wardrobe

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

From her signature feathered hairdo to the iconic “revenge” LBD, the late Princess Diana was a true style icon. Her sense of fashion was effortlessly chic, no matter the outfit or occasion. 25 years after her tragic death, her fashion influence is still felt today.

Part of what made her style so well-loved was its accessibility. Despite her royal status, she wore clothes we could easily see ourselves wearing. In fact, some of Princess Di’s most iconic looks were some of her most casual.

She might’ve been rocking these looks in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, but they’re timeless enough to wear today. And thanks to some incredible Amazon dupes, you can add these Princess Di-inspired looks to your summer wardrobe ASAP.

Keeping It Cool In Baby Blue

(Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

The breezy ensemble Princess Di wore to a 1983 polo match is a classic example of her easy, laid-back style. The new mom (Prince William was born one year earlier) kept it cool and casual with a tie-neck blouse, baby blue slacks, and double-bridge sunglasses.

This breezy tie-neck blouse from Allegra K features Princess Di’s feminine neckline, buttoned cuffs, and buttery soft fabric. The versatile blouse drapes over the body, creating a flattering silhouette without cinching or squeezing. The Princess of Wales wore this blouse in white, but Allegra K also offers it in a number of shades.

To keep her look from appearing too formal or stuffy, Princess Di paired her white blouse with summery, baby blue slacks. A high waist and wide legs ensure all-day comfort, whether at a polo match or headed to the grocery store. Thanks to the stretchy polyester blend, these pants don’t feel as put-together as they look.

It’s hard to go wrong with a pair of retro sunglasses. Princess Di added a touch of bold edginess to an otherwise soft and demure ensemble with a pair of oversized, double bridge sunglasses. These dupes from SOJOS have polarized polycarbonate lenses that filter out glare and protect your eyes from UVA and UVB rays—functional and fashionable.

Simply Feminine: Sheath, Pearls, Heels

(Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

In addition to her chic-yet-casual looks, Princess Di also knew how to rock formalwear. The outfit she wore to a 1996 event at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute is certainly no exception. Her purple sheath dress, pearl choker necklace, and classic nude pumps were a perfect blend of simplicity and femininity.

A well-fitting sheath dress is always in style, making this an invaluable addition to your wardrobe. Calvin Klein’s sheath dress has a fitting name and offers the same classic silhouette with eye-catching, vivid colors, including a soft opal, a royal purple, and a vivid blue. The princess seam bodice delicately hugs your curves, giving you just the right amount of va-va-voom.

Not even Princess Di could resist the choker trend of the 1990s. Except instead of a black tattoo choker, the now-mother-of-two opted for more mature pearl strands. Recreate her look to a T with BABEYOND’s four-strand choker necklace, or make it your own with one to five strands instead.

Princess Diana’s laid-back, no-nonsense attitude translated into a “less is more” mentality with her clothes. She completed her sheath dress ensemble with a pair of understated nude pumps. These dupes from Naturalizer have an innovative cushioning system that meets the contour of your feet for long-lasting comfort.

Modern-Day Princess

(Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)

Other times, Princess Diana epitomized the idea of a modern-day princess. While on a trip to Cairo, she wore a romantic collared blouse in pale yellow. She paired the sunny top with a buttoned khaki skirt and matching pumps. The look is elegant, casual, and functional all at once.

Embody Princess Di’s natural glow with this casual yellow blouse from Grace Karin. The eye-catching puff sleeves add a feminine touch while also providing extra coverage for the upper arms. Thanks to its buttery soft fabric, this breezy shirt is comfortable enough to wear all day.

The buttoned khaki skirt Diana wore to Cairo is as timeless as it gets. With its flattering A-line silhouette and pockets (pockets!!), this skirt is as stylish as it is functional. Plus it features a belt loop detail so that you can dress it up with a fashion belt, or you can keep it simple like Lady Di.

No warm weather Diana look is complete without a stunning pair of shades. On this trip, the Princess of Wales opted for a classic black pair of aviators. These bold shades stand out against the warm, muted hues of the rest of the outfit, adding a touch of modern flair.

More From Suggest