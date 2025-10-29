Princess Diana’s Sister Has Been Hospitalized for ‘a Long Time’ Following Accident

Princess Diana’s eldest sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, has been hospitalized for “a long time” following a horseback riding accident.

During his appearance on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast, Lady Sarah and Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer revealed that while the eldest Spencer sibling was “still riding” at 70 years old, she had a really bad fall. He said the accident occurred last month.

“I think [she] was quite a handful as a patient,” Charles said about Lady Sarah. “Because the lead doctor said to my brother-in-law [Neil McCorquodale], ‘She’s quite a character, isn’t she?’ Which I think is code for, ‘Could you take her home?'”

Although Charles did not reveal more details about the injuries his and Princess Diana’s eldest sister sustained, a source close to the situation said Lady Sarah is ” on the mend.”

The eldest of John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd was born in March 1955. Princess Diana’s second sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, was born in February 1957, while Charles was born in May 1964. Diana herself, the third child of the Spencer family, was born in July 1961.

Charles Spencer Describes HIs and Princess Diana’s Eldest SIster As Being ‘Quite Punchy’

Continuing to speak about Lady Sarah, Charles described her as being “quite punchy.”

“I remember she was having a disagreement with my father, and it was very difficult to think of a suitable protest,” Charles recalled. “So she just rode her horse into the hall and sat on it in there. It was just a very brilliant gesture, because what are you going to do with that?”

He then said, “I think she was kicked out at school. She was drinking and smoking and all that sort of thing, but really fun.”

Lady Sarah dated now-King Charles III before her younger sister Diana went on to marry the royal.

“My eldest sister Sarah had been with him as a girlfriend a little bit before 1977,” Charles said while discussing Lady Sarah and King Charles III’s relationship. “I was only very young then and then. Diana did call me around to her flat before the engagement was announced.”

Diana married now-King Charles III in July 1981. The two had sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. However, the couple separated in the early 1990s before officially divorcing in mid-1997.

Princess Diana tragically passed away in August 1997 following a devastating car accident in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France. She was 36 years old.