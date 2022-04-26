Princess Diana Inspired Fashion Trends To Expect This Spring/Summer Season

Princess Diana was a fashion icon who could affect style trends across the world, and despite her tragic passing in 1997, her influence on the world of fashion remains. In fact, we predict that some of this year’s spring/summer trends will be directly inspired by the People’s Princess. Here are some of the iconic styles we expect to see over the next few months.

Though her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are no slouches in the style department, it’s clear to see exactly why Princess Diana made such an enormous impact on the fashion world. Let’s look back at some of her most iconic looks, and how we think they’ll be resurrected just in time for the Spring/Summer season to get underway.

The Return Of Oversized Sunglasses

Diana, Princess of Wales attends a polo match at Cowdray Park Polo Club in West Sussex on her second wedding anniversary, 29th July 1983. (Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and her reality star sisters made teeny tiny sunglasses a fashion staple after some advice from now ex-husband Kanye West, but it’s time to bid the trend adieu. Break out your aviators and other large shades and feel free to toss those ’90s glasses into the back of your closet. If you dig this look, we’ve got the 4-1-1 on where to buy this outfit for a steal, from the sunglasses to the blouse to those cute blue pinstriped pants.

Get Into Bold Patterns

Princess of Wales Diana poses, 27 January 1988, during her visit to the Footscray Park in suburb of Melbourne. (Photo by PATRICK RIVIERE / AFP via Getty Images)

Two things about this photo pop out at us right away: Princess Diana’s iconic blue eyeliner that made her gorgeous sky blue eyes pop and her gorgeous blue striped dress. It’s a bold pattern that can’t help but draw eyes, even if Diana’s bright smile hadn’t already ensured that all eyes were on her. If you want to stand out this summer, look no further.

Boyfriend Jeans, Boyfriend Everything

Diana, Princess of Wales with Prince William at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, 2nd May 1988. She is wearing a British Lung Foundation sweatshirt. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

While Diana was certainly stunning in the numerous ball gowns and designer fashions she rocked for formal events, it was during the quieter, more personal moments that her fashion sense truly shined. In this photo, Diana walks with her eldest son, Prince William, across a grassy polo field.

She wears a sweatshirt under a man’s blazer with a pair of relaxed fit jeans. To emphasize the casual nature of her ensemble, Diana also wore a slouchy pair of brown boots and a royal blue baseball cap. With spring weather still keeping a chill in the air, this ought to serve as inspiration on how to keep warm while still looking red hot.

Yellow, Is It Me You’re Looking For?

Princess Diana wearing an Escada coat with a hat by Philip Somerville at the naming of the patrol boat Vigilant on the Isle of Wight, December 1989. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

Our prediction for one of the it-color of the season? Hello yellow! The color symbolizes joy and friendship, which is why it’s the perfect color as the world finds a path forward after two years of the coronavirus pandemic. Let the sunshine in with this merry color either as a pop of color, accent shade, or go all in with a yellow sundress. There are so many ways to make this color work, there’s no way to go wrong.

The Year Of Midi Skirts

Diana, Princess of Wales visits the Cairo Institute for Polio and Rehabilitation in Cairo, Egypt, 11th May 1992. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

While some members of Gen Z are figuring out why the older generations ditched stiff denim miniskirts to the donation bins of time, we’re exploring our newfound love for midi skirts.

These calf-brushing skirts are flattering on every figure and they won’t drag on the floor like maxi-skirts did, especially for people with shorter legs. It’s a fun way to stay cute and breezy as the weather turns warmer while still dressing modestly. If this outfit appeals to you, check out this handy guide where we break down where to snap up a less pricey version of each part of this ensemble.

Shift Dresses – Perfect For Every Figure

November 1996 – Princess Diana at the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

Unlike their sheath dress cousins, shift dresses aren’t as curve hugging or form fitting. Shift dresses flow down the body in a vertical line and do more to conceal than accentuate. They’re the perfect multi-function dress: casual enough for a day out with friends or professional enough to wear to work. The versatility simply can’t be beat, which is likely why Diana herself turned to the flattering design from time to time. Want one for yourself? Check out where to find a similar dress for a much cheaper price point through here.

