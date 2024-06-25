Princess Anne Suffering Memory Loss as a Result of Head Injuries From Horse ‘Incident’

Princess Anne is experiencing some memory loss as a result of the head injuries she sustained from a recent horse “incident” at her home, the Gatcombe Park Estate.

The royal, who is the younger sister of King Charles III, reportedly sustained minor injuries and a concussion after an incident at the Gatcombe Park Estate on Sunday, June 23.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol,” the statement from the royals revealed. “As a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

According to The Telegraph, the memory loss the princess now has is a direct result of the incident and is thought to be temporary.

When asked about Princess Anne’s health, the royal’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, told reporters outside the hospital, “She’s fine. Slow but sure.”

Along with his visit, Laurence brought his wife some snacks from home. He, as well as the princess’ daughter, Zara Tindall, and son Peter Phillips, were all at the estate when the incident happened.

Princess Anne has reportedly canceled all of her official duties that were to take place this week. This included a state visit and a trip to Canada.

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed,” her spokesperson confirmed. “Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Princess Anne has been an experienced horsewoman for decades. She was notably the first member of the British Royal Family to compete in the Olympic Games in 1976. She also won one gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.

Princess Anne May Miss Royal Duties for Weeks Following Horse Incident

Meanwhile, King Charles’ former royal butler Grant Harrold told the New York Post that Princess Anne may be absent from her royal duties for weeks. He believes the break may have a “big impact on her.”

“Anne could be out of royal duties for the next few days or even weeks,” Harrold shared. “As one of the hardest-working members of the Royal family, it’s going to have a big impact on her.”

Harrold also said that the incident will probably make Princess Anne even more “determined” to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

“I know she will want to recover quickly so she can get back to her royal duties,” Harrold shared. “She’s somebody who wants to get on with what she’s expected to do.”