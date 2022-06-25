Prince William Was Reportedly ‘Furious’ Over Reaction To Caribbean Tour, Royal Biographer Claims

Prince William is getting closer and closer to the day he ascends to the throne, but according to one royal expert, he’s still getting used to the pressures and bad press that come from any missteps.

Royal Expert Claims William Was ‘Understandably Furious’ About Bad Press

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine and author of Prince Phillip Revealed, A Man of his Century, recently revealed that, while William is appreciating his growing influence on the monarchy, he’s still getting used to the criticisms that the public can level at him.

“Prince William has a growing influence over the institution of the monarchy,” Seward told the Mirror. “He is respected and his opinions are acted upon. He can be intolerant but it is not because he is disagreeable but because he cares. He wants things to run smoothly and when he and Kate were ridiculed during their Caribbean tour last March, he was understandably furious. As far as he was concerned, someone should have read the current mood of the country and acted upon it long before the schedule was arranged.”

RELATED: Royal Commentator Claims Harry, Meghan Better Choice For Caribbean Tour Than Kate, William

“William is strongly intuitive like his late mother and has her same longing for emotional security,” the royal expert explained. “He has found this within his marriage and the family environment Kate has created. He has had moments of wanting to break away from the restrictions imposed upon him by his royal life, but his sense of responsibility prevented him from doing so.”

William Is A ‘Trusted Support For The Queen’

Seward went on to describe how William’s level head and cool rationale have made him a “trusted support for the queen” and a voice to be listened to within the royal family. One of the things he’s been voicing his opinion on? Prince Andrew’s place in the royal family.

“He almost certainly sees the duke as someone who could bring the institution into more disrepute,” she said. “He wants it dealt with and is not afraid to say so, as it is he who will be picking up the pieces, not his uncle.”

The Prince Is ‘Positive And Optimistic About His Future’

Some have hypothesized that Andrew isn’t the only family member William is having trouble with, pointing to his tense relationship with his brother Harry. However, Seward waved off those rumors, claiming that William is more focused on his role as an heir to the throne.

“He is concentrating on what he knows he can achieve rather than wasting time on things he can’t change,” she shared. “He knows what’s in store for him and he knows how tough it is but with the help of Kate and support from his father the Prince of Wales, he remains positive and optimistic about his future.”

While William has a little more time before he has to take over the monarchy, it’s clear that the prince is taking his future role seriously—even when the public’s opinion might not always be in his favor.

More From Suggest