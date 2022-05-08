Prince William, Princess Eugenie Both Have Their Eye On The Same House

Prince Andrew is involved in another royal controversy, but this time, it is for the sake of his daughter Princess Eugenie. According to palace insiders, Eugenie and her cousin Prince William are fighting over the same house, and Andrew is doing what he can to make sure Eugenie gets it.

The House Eugenie And William Are Fighting Over

Princess Eugenie has been eyeing Adelaide Cottage for her growing family; she gave birth to her first child, a son named August, in February of 2021. The cottage is a short walk from Queen Elizabeth’s own private residence at Windsor Castle.

However, she has some competition for the house. According to inside sources, William and Kate Middleton also have their sights set on the property. The couple is planning to move closer to the queen amid her ongoing health issues.

There was some speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge might be looking into purchasing a private residence, but a source quickly denied that rumor, saying, “It would be neither appropriate nor a good look to spend millions on a private home.”

Many believe Adelaide Cottage would go to Prince William, seeing as how he’s third in line for the throne. However, some have argued that Andrew will put up a pretty good fight on behalf of his daughter.

Sources Accuse Andrew And His Daughters of ‘Entitlement’

“The Duke of York has made no secret in the past of his firm held belief that his children should be treated no differently to Princes William and Harry, despite his daughters not being working royals,” one source claimed.

Some have accused Andrew of using his relationship with his mother to get back into the limelight after his sexual assault case, as well as to secure privileges for himself and his daughters.

“This is yet another example of the Duke of York and indeed the York family’s levels of entitlement, it’s extraordinary,” an anonymous source said. In addition to fighting to get Eugenie the cottage, the duke is also reportedly refusing to leave his 30-room royal lodge at Windsor—despite having no source of income.

Both Couples Will Be In The Windsor Area

Eugenie, her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their baby are already living near Windsor and the queen. The family currently resides in Frogmore Cottage, the house where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once lived.

While it’s unclear who will get Adelaide Cottage, William and Middleton are clearly still planning a move to the area. Sources say they have already enrolled Prince George at a nearby school and are looking for schools for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Only time will tell which royal couple ends up with the coveted cottage.

