Prince William And Kate Expecting Baby #4, ‘Betrayed’ Oprah Furious With Meghan, Plus More Royal Gossip

Rumors about the British royal family have continued to roll in and we’ve sifted through this week’s crop of gossip for the best of the bunch. Prince William has been heavily featured in the tabloids this week, with two different publications writing about the second-in-line for the throne.

One reports that William and his wife Kate Middleton are expecting baby four to round out their number of children. A second report claims William is struggling amid his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s health decline.

On the other side of the world, William’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s alleged lies have legendary broadcaster Oprah Winfrey feeling “furious and betrayed,” another outlet reported.

With royal gossip this spicy, we won’t waste any more time before hopping right into the meaty rumors this week has to offer.

Prince William Struggling Amid Queen Elizabeth’s Failing Health?

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Woman’s Day reports this week that Prince William is beside himself with worries after it was revealed that Queen Elizabeth spent the night at the hospital. “It is inevitable, of course, William knows that, but mentally preparing himself for the queen to no longer be his confidante and guide is very different from the reality of it actually happening,” a royal insider told the outlet.

See how Kate Middleton is reportedly trying to help bring William out of his depression through here.

Oprah Winfrey Feels ‘Furious And Betrayed’ After Meghan Markle Lied To Her?

(Getty Images/Getty Images for GCAPP, John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have apparently made an enemy out of a one-time friend, Woman’s Day reports. Oprah Winfrey is allegedly regretting her hand in the couple’s bombshell post-royal interview after other outlets claimed the Sussexes had told several lies. “As soon as those headlines started coming out, and Oprah learned that they’d either exaggerated or downright lied to her, she was furious,” a source dished.

The final straw for Winfrey came during Markle’s trip to Harlem, find out what it was by clicking here.

Prince William, Kate Middleton Have Baby No. 4 On The Way?

(Daniel Leal-Olivas – Pool/Getty Images)

Our final report comes via OK! and comes with happy news for Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. According to sources supposedly close to the couple, they are over-the-moon excited to be expecting their fourth child. One source told the outlet that the royal spouses have already shared the news with their three children.

Princess Charlotte is allegedly the most excited of all the Cambridge children, read why here.

Get The Latest News On The Royals At Suggest

Love the royals and just can’t get enough? Be sure to keep up to date with all the latest news and gossip at suggest.com.