Prince William, Kate Middleton Allegedly Want ‘Royal Revolution,’ May Do Something Something Shocking To ‘Modernize’ Crown

There has been a lot of conversation about what will happen when Prince William and Kate Middleton take the throne. According to one royal source, the couple is planning to shake up the palace and get rid of “stuffy traditions” in an effort to modernize the monarchy.

William And Kate Want To ‘Be More Approachable, Less Stuffy’

“They want to try to avoid the bows and curtsies in public, be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy, and break away with a lot of the tradition and focus on a modern monarchy,” the source explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly want to stop having people bow and curtsy to them in public and to go by their first names instead of their royal titles. “So now it’s more ‘Wills and Kate’ instead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge… ‘Just call me Wills’ type of thing,” the insider continued.

So, what triggered this desire to make the monarchy less formal? The royal couple’s controversial Caribbean tour. “The general consensus was that the tour seemed out of date, out of touch, too formal and stuffy,” the source claimed. “It was a shock to them all. A real eye-opener. This is what prompted institutional change within the monarchy.”

A source previously told The Sun, “William and Kate will modernize how they work. It’s a breath of fresh air. They were bruised by attacks that their Caribbean trip harked back to the colonial age. In the future, they will rip up the rulebook and do things ‘The Cambridge Way’. They’re trying to work out what that will look like. It is not a criticism of how it was done in the past. But times are changing.”

William Will Majorly Cut Down On Staff

William has already made it clear he will be doing things very differently than his father, Prince Charles. According to The Sun, William plans on cutting down his royal staff by half. Charles currently has around 137 aides; William and Kate prefer to rely on a much smaller team of five or six.

Over the past few years, the British monarchy has faced lots of criticism for its antiquated traditions and rigid hierarchies. It seems like William and Kate have taken those comments to heart, and plan on changing things in an effort to evolve with the times.

