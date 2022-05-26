Why Prince William Almost Never Holds Kate Middleton’s Hand In Public

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for over a decade, and the royal couple seems to be very much in love. This may lead some to wonder why the pair are rarely seen holding hands. One expert thinks the couple is just showing their good manners.

Etiquette Expert Claims Couple Wants To ‘Remain Professional’

William and Middleton are often photographed at events, but never hand-in-hand. Etiquette experts say that this isn’t because the couple isn’t in love, but rather is an issue of professionalism.

Myka Meier, the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, told People, “There is no actual etiquette or royal protocol that says the couple must refrain from PDA. The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on a tour, technically the couple is working representatives of the British Monarchy.” This same reasoning is to blame for much royal protocol surrounding photography etiquette.

“The couple is likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad,” Meier said. She also revealed that, while formal events are usually PDA-free, casual events are okay.

“Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or cannot show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it’s appropriate,” she explained. “The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting.”

William And Kate Have Been Caught Doing Some PDA Before

Even though the couple is rarely seen holding hands, William and Middleton aren’t completely opposed to some PDA. The couple has been seen hugging at events like the 2012 Olympics and kissing on the cheek at a 2016 polo match.

They have also held hands a few times before; paparazzi cameras caught them hand-in-hand on a few different occasions during a trip to New York City, and the pair typically hold hands when walking to church for their annual Christmas service.

William and Middleton are also often seen with their hands on each other’s backs, and the Duchess of Cambridge has been photographed resting her hand on her husband’s leg when the two are seated for events.

They might not be too keen on public displays of affection, but it’s clear they are still very much in love—they just don’t show it off while they’re on the job.

