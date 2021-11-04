Prince William, Kate Break Vacation Protocol, Camilla Parker Bowles’ ‘Mafia Thug’ Note To Princess Diana, And More Royal News

The British royal family is constantly in the news, which makes it surprisingly easy to miss the latest stories about them. In case you missed it, here are this week’s royal family highlights to keep you in the know about the world’s most famous family.

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently took a family vacation, but that left them facing accusations that they’d broken royal protocol.

A note Camilla Parker Bowles reportedly sent the late Princess Diana on the eve of her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles has resurfaced and it definitely doesn’t paint a great picture of the Duchess of Cornwall.

Last, but certainly not least, comes news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the target of a coordinated campaign of hate on Twitter that used sophisticated methods to avoid detection from the social media site.

Here’s everything you’d ever want to know about what’s going on with the British royal family this week.

Kate Middleton, Prince William Accused Of Breaking Royal Protocol With Family Vacation

(Alberto Pezzali-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The royal family has to follow all sorts of rules they have to follow, but one rule in particular has kept Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, from going on a family vacation. According to royal protocol, Prince William, as an heir to the throne, is not allowed to travel with other royal heirs, which includes his father, Prince Charles, and will soon include his son, Prince George.

What’s the reason behind this seemingly random rule? Click here to find out the surprisingly practical reason why.

Camilla Parker Bowles Sent ‘Mafia Thug’ Note To Princess Diana Before Wedding To Prince Charles

(Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

It’s no secret that Camilla Parker Bowles had a complicated, to say the least, relationship with the late Princess Diana. A new series from CNN called Diana has revealed that Parker Bowles sent a note to the late Princess of Wales just before her wedding to Prince Charles that one broadcaster called a real “power move” worthy of a mafia don.

Read what Parker Bowles sent to Diana by clicking here.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Center Of Disturbing Twitter Trend According To Recent Analysis

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the news, but this time it’s not something the royal renegades did that landed them back in the media spotlight. The Sussexes, who have deliberately chosen to not maintain a social media presence, were the targets of a coordinated hate campaign on Twitter, a recent data analysis found. Shockingly, of about 114,000 negative tweets about the couple, a whopping 70 percent came from only about 83 accounts.

Learn how these accounts were able to get away with downright abusive behavior while flagrantly breaking Twitter’s rules and regulations by clicking here.

Get The Latest News On The Royals At Suggest

Love the royals and just can’t get enough? Be sure to keep up to date with all the latest news and gossip at suggest.com.