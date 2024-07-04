prince-william-joins-king-charles-for-royal-week-in-scotland

Continuing to honor tradition, Prince William traveled to Scotland with King Charles and Queen Camilla for the annual Royal Week.

On Wednesday, July 3, Prince William joined King Charles and his stepmother, as well as his aunt Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh for the Thistle Service at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

According to the Royal Family’s website, the Order of the Thistle is the great order of chivalry in Scotland. “[It recognizes] sixteen Knights with the highest honor in the country and recognizes Scottish men and women who have held public office or who have contributed in a particular way to national life. The Order is second only in precedence in England to the Order of the Garter.”

Those who were honored at this year’s Order of the Thistle installation were Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Baroness Black of Strome, Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, and Sir Geoff Palmer.

Following the installment’s festivities, the king and queen attended a celebration of Edinburgh’s 900th anniversary.

The installation service was held on the second day of King Charles’ annual working week in Scotland. The week is dedicated to meeting local people to celebrate the country’s culture, achievements, and community. The Royal Family states the king and queen also host thousands at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. This is in recognition of their good work.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Bond Strengthens Amid the Princess’ Cancer Treatments

Meanwhile, sources revealed to Us Weekly that Prince William has been a “constant source of strength” for his wife Kate Middleton amid her cancer battle.

“William and Kate seem like a different couple!” the insider said. “They used to be more reserved. But now, they can’t help but look at each other and smile.”

Although Kate appeared her usual poise and graceful self during her first public event of the year, Trooping of Colour, last month, a second source said Prince William was nervous about his wife’s return to the spotlight.

“Kate attended Trooping the Colour to support the royal family and tradition, despite personal challenges,” the insider said. “He stayed by her side and offered her reassurance. William was grateful to have Kate there, and it meant a lot to Charles too.”

Along with supporting Kate through her treatments, Prince William has also been very hands-on with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

“William’s been very hands-on lately, taking the lead in family activities and routines,” the second source noted. “Kate loves seeing him in this role and it’s strengthened their bond.”

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. She is currently undergoing preventative treatment.