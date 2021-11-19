Prince William Had Terrible Fights With Camilla Parker Bowles According To Royal Biographer

Prince William gets along with stepmother Camilla Parker Bowles these days, but sources say that wasn’t always the case. According to a 2010 book, William blamed Camilla for the breakup of his parents’ marriage.

‘Terrible Fights’ Between William and Stepsister

In Harry and William, writer Katie Nicholl claims that William struggled with the new family dynamic once Camilla and Charles got together. His anger wasn’t just reserved for Camilla; according to Nicholl, he would get into “terrible fights” with Camilla’s daughter, Laura.

Nicholl wrote, “William and Laura used to have terrible fights over who was to blame for their broken homes.” She also quoted a family friend, who told her: “William would blame Camilla for all the hurt she had caused his mother, which would send Laura into a rage.” Apparently, Laura had her own issues with the new family situation, telling William, “Your father has ruined my life.”

Charles and Camilla’s Relationship Was ‘Very Hard’ On Princes

Charles and Camilla were romantically involved for years, even when they were both married to other people (Andrew Parker Bowles and Princess Diana, respectively). Camilla and her ex divorced in 1995, with Charles and Diana’s marriage officially ending the following year.

Just one year later, Diana died in a tragic car crash. Camilla was welcomed into the family shortly after, which didn’t do much to improve her relationship with William and Harry. In a 2017 book, The Duchess: The Untold Story, Penny Junor said that the transition period was “very hard” on the princes.

She quoted a member of the royal household, who told her, “Part of the thinking was that, in order for the public to approve of Camilla, she had to be seen with the boys or it wouldn’t work….I think the relationship between them all is warm now but if I’m honest, it wasn’t then.”

The source continued: “I think they found it very hard when they were little. I remember Harry being uncomfortable….it was a difficult thing for them.” “To be fair to Camilla she never tried to be Mummy, but she was the ‘other woman,’” the staff member added, continuing, “It wasn’t all happy families for quite a long time, but William was happy to see his father happy.”

All these bad feelings are in the past now, and Camilla and her stepsons appear to have a very warm relationship.