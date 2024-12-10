Black Opry Singer Larysa Jaye Dead at 40, Cause of Death Revealed

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye, known for inspiring younger artists and leaving an impact on the city’s music scene, has died.

Videos by Suggest

Jaye was killed in a car accident in Nashville on Sunday, Dec. 8, according to The Tennessean. She was only 40 years old.

Hailing from Kansas City, Kansas, the acoustic soul musician performed at well-known writer’s rounds and also the Black Opry.

According to her website, she is also the only Black woman with an artist residency on Nashville’s famous Lower Broadway, performing at Justin Timberlake‘s Twelve Thirty Club.

Jaye, a graduate of The Academy of Country Music’s OnRamp Program, was an active member of The Recording Academy and also the Black Music Action Coalition. Meanwhile, she had the opportunity to perform with well-known artists like Lauren Daigle, Danny Gokey, and Carrie Underwood.

Singer-songwriter Larysa Jaye passed away at 40 in a car accident on Sunday, December 8. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Throughout her career, Jaye received multiple nominations for the Nashville Independent Spirit Award. She also worked as the musical director for the Summer Shakespeare series in Nashville and Franklin, Tennessee, and was selected for The National Museum of African American Music’s Emerging Artist program.

Meanwhile, Jaye began writing Christian music at 16 in Nashville and gained recognition in the late 2010s with songs like “Birmingham (Side by Side)” and “Just Like That.” Her latest single, “I Don’t Do Love,” was released on Sept. 13.

Meanwhile, Jaye performed for her biggest audience—over 30,000 people—at the opening game of a Nashville Major League Soccer team.

Nashville’s Music Scene Pays Tribute to Larysa Jaye

Following Jaye’s death, several Nashville community leaders and musicians have shared tributes and condolences.

Country in Color announced on social media that they will be honoring Jaye’s life at their upcoming show. Jaye had been scheduled for a spotlight performance with Country in Color on Dec. 14 at Wedge Pizza and Pub.

“We will be dedicating our next show and after speaking with @thebestjasonintheworld of @guidancewhiskey they will be doing the same,” Country in Color wrote on Instagram.

“Larysa was a beacon of light and energy in every room she entered. Her beauty as a person was reflected in her contiguous smile, her lyrics and performances,” Country in Color continued. “She leaves behind four children and family. We are working to put together an event to help offset any costs and provide relief for her children and family. Anyone wanting to get involved please reach out.”

The post added, “Lord we ask you please provide comfort to those grieving and start healing the wounds of her absence. Larysa thank you for all you were to us. You will be forever missed. Rest in Power our dear friend.”

A Fundraiser Has Also Been Established for Jaye

Color Me Country Radio host Rissi Palmer also paid tribute to Jaye on social media.

“One of the first and few times that @larysajaye and I ever spoke face to face, I came to the table knowing she was a talented, hard working musician,” she wrote on Instagram. “Her reputation preceded her. I asked her what her why was. Without skipping a beat, she said her four babies. A woman after my own heart.”

Meanwhile, Jaye’s friend and publicist, David Hawkins, launched a GoFundMe to support her memorial expenses.

“Due to an overwhelmingly high volume of outreach and interest, we wanted to give Larysa’s friends, colleagues and fans an opportunity to help,” Hawkins wrote on the campaign’s page.

Jaye is survived by her four children—Sydney, Kadyn, Kingston, and Shakira. She is also survived by her parents, Wendell and Sharon Hamilton, and her three brothers, Carlos, Wendell Jr., and Nathan.