Prince William Allegedly ‘Disgruntled’ Over Prince Harry’s $8.5M Inheritance Payday on 40th Birthday

As Prince Harry celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday, Sept. 15, his brother, Prince William is allegedly “disgruntled” over his $8.5 million inheritance payday.

According to the Mirror, Harry will be receiving the inheritance on his 40th birthday from his great-grandmother’s estate. Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, also named Elizabeth, passed away in March 2002.

It was further reported that the $8.5 million payday for Prince Harry. This is considered more than what Prince William received when he turned 40. Williams’ payout was reportedly less due to him being the next in line for the British throne.

Prince William is also “disgruntled” because he remains estranged from his younger brother following the release of the 2023 memoir Spare.

“[He feels] Harry has been unsupportive, scathing, and hurtful towards the royal family,” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told FOX News. “Prince Harry, on the contrary, will be elated that he has won the top prize as he has always felt inadequate to Prince William.”

Chard then said Prince Harry and William’s father, King Charles, had a different reaction to the funds being released. “King Charles will be mighty relieved that Prince Harry will now be financially comfortable for a while,” Chard continued. “And not feel the need to write further memoirs attacking the royal family.”

Chard further pointed out that inheritance won’t improve the communication between family members. “I don’t think King Charles will be more inclined to speak with his son,” Chard added. “Due to Prince Harry’s ongoing fight against the U.K. government over taxpayer-funded security. Harry is desperate for his father’s help in securing his desired security protection.”

Prince Harry and William’s Great Grandmother Left Her Great-Grandchildren Each With An Inheritance

Although the Queen Mother’s will remained private after her death, Buckingham Palace did release a statement about the inheritance.

“Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother has bequeathed her entire estate (which mainly comprises the contents of her houses) to The Queen,” the statement read. “In her will, she asked The Queen to make certain bequests to members of her staff, and these bequests will be subject to inheritance tax in the normal way. The Queen has decided that the most important of Queen Elizabeth’s pictures and works of art should be transferred to the Royal Collection.”

It was also revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s mother had deposited nearly $25 million into a trust fund in 1994. This was for her great-grandchildren.

“There was a trust fund set up at the time,” a former Buckingham Palace aid explained. “It was a way in which the Queen Mother could set aside money for when her great-grandchildren were older and a way of passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way. It was a way in which some of her estate could be ring-fenced for them.”

Along with Prince Harry and Prince William, cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, are also to receive or have received some inheritance from the late Queen Mother.