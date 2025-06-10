Prince William Branded as ‘Pretty Demanding’

As he continues to prepare to be the king, Prince William has been branded “pretty demanding” by those who serve him and his family.

During an interview with The Telegraph, Will Bax, the secretary of the Duchy of Cornwall, which Prince William inherited in 2022, spoke about how the future king is “pretty demanding” in a “great” and “ambitious” way.

“He’s easy to follow because he’s got great conviction and personality,” Bax explained. “And he really wears his heart on his sleeve in terms of social interest and his desire to have a positive impact on the world.”

Estate director, Ben Murphy, also told the media outlet that Prince William has a “healthy impatience as his father did,” which “puts the wind in our sails.”

Prince William further spoke to the media outlet about the Duchy of Cornwall, which was first established by King Edward III in 1337. “I see the Duchy as an extension of the work we do with the Royal Foundation,” he said.

The Royal Foundation is a charity organization that he and his brother, Prince Harry, established in 2009. He and his wife Kate Middleton became key patrons after Prince Harry stepped down in 2019.

“I see it as a branch of my philanthropy,” the royal continued. “There’s so much good we can do in the rural world. I see it [the Duchy] as another arm to the work that I want to do, which is being a positive force for good.”

Those Around Prince William Say He’s ‘A Man on a Mission’

Meanwhile, Bax describes Prince William as a “man on a mission” when it comes to his philanthropy work.

“He’s asking us to change and evolve in a way to deliver positive impact at scale and at pace,” Bax noted. The royal is mainly focused on the mental health of farmers and sustainability.

Prince William then said, “I’m trying to make sure I’m prioritizing stuff that’s going to make people’s lives, living in those [rural] areas, better. This is what we’re going to do to make people’s lives in Cornwall better.”

“That, I feel as Duke of Cornwall, is something I should be doing,” he noted. “It’s about responsibility, it’s about leadership, and doing what’s right on the social issues of our time.”