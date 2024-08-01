Prince William Banned Meghan Markle From Wearing Princess Diana’s Jewelry, Per Sources

With Prince Harry’s fallout with his brother William and the rest of the royal family being a key focus these days, sources reveal another situation involving Meghan Markle and her use of Princess Diana’s jewelry may have contributed to the problem.

While promoting his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, royal correspondent told the DailyMail that William was concerned during the early stages of Harry’s relationship with Meghan. He asked the late Queen Elizabeth II to request that the Suits star not wear the late Princess’ jewelry.

“William, still concerned by the match,” Jobson explained. “Even sought assurances from the Queen that his brother’s bride-to-be would not wear any jewelry in the collection once worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, even though his wife Catherine had been allowed to wear some, which would be due to her rank.”

Jobson pointed out that Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship had already started to falter before Meghan Markle came along. Despite that Harry and Meghan’s romance was moving far more quickly than William was comfortable with. He allegedly stated “It would be better to give Meghan more time to adjust to the royal way of life” before proposing or marrying.

“Harry felt affronted and judged it to be an insult,” Jobson continued. “As a direct result, his relationship with his brother deteriorated fast. According to Harry’s book Spare, William physically attacked him.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating in the fall of 2016. They were engaged in Nov. 2017 and were married in May 2018. Although she wore one of Queen Mary’s tiaras, no specific jewelry belonging to Harry and WIlliam’s mother was on display.

In early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down from their royal duties.

Meghan Markle Reportedly Was ‘Taken Aback’ When It Came to the Differences Between Prince William and Harry’s Lifestyles



Meanwhile, fellow royal sources stated that after Meghan Markle moved into Nottingham Cottage with Prince Harry, she was “taken aback” about the lifestyle differences between Harry and William.

“I am not saying Meghan was jealous,” an insider clarified. “But she was surprised how lavishly Harry’s brother was living compared to where they were living. It was perhaps the beginning of all the tensions between the couples.”

The source did note that Meghan Markle was well aware that Prince William is in the direct line of succession. However, she felt that Harry deserved more than what he had, given his royal status.