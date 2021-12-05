Prince William Approved Meghan Markle Text Leak, Prince Harry’s Major Travel Change After Backlash, And More Royal News

With a slew of royal biographies about to hit the market, there’s no shortage of news about the British royal family. Prince William, his younger brother Prince Harry, and his American sister-in-law Meghan Markle are all in the news this week.

After facing years of criticism and backlash over their usual mode of transportation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a major change to how they travel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also in the news this week thanks to a new royal book that claims one of the biggest reasons Markle and Harry decided to leave the royal family was because his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, snubbed the couple.

Meanwhile, a palace veteran has claimed that the only person who could have authorized the release of text messages sent by Meghan Markle is Prince William, adding a new layer to Markle’s court drama.

Let’s take a look at the latest headlines about the royal family’s most visible members.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Make Major Travel Change After Facing Criticism For Years

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

For years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced scrutiny and criticism over their use of private jets to travel the world on both personal and royal trips. After a recent trip to New York, however, Markle and Harry eschewed their usual means of transportation and took a far more common way back to their California home.

Check out the major change the two made to their travel method, as well as why the two were so reviled for taking private jets in the first place, by clicking here.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Left Royal Family Over ‘Snub’ By Queen Elizabeth?

(Getty Images)

Speaking of Harry and Meghan, a new book claims to know the reason behind their seemingly sudden departure from the royal family. The exit, commonly referred to as “Megxit,” allegedly came about due to Queen Elizabeth’s actions during her Christmas address in 2019, just a month before the royal renegades announced their intention to step back from their royal duties.

Could this be the real reason for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “Megxit” from the royal family? Click here to read the full story.

Prince William Approved Meghan Markle Text Message Exposure, Palace Veteran Claims

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle may have won her appeal in the court battle surrounding the publication of a letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, but one palace veteran claims her brother-in-law was behind the release of text messages that emerged during the appeals process. The texts revealed that Markle was well aware that the letter carried a large risk of being leaked but still wrote it anyway. She’s also alleged to have written some portions of the letter with that leak in mind.

Read why Prince William is the only one who could have approved the release of the texts by clicking through here.

