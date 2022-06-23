Prince Harry’s Biographer Blasts Prince William For Leaks About Supposed Troubled Relationship With Brother

When it comes to the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the royals, it seems like it’s one step forward, two steps back. Royal biographer Omid Scobie recently slammed Prince William over leaks about the brothers’ still-rocky relationship.

Scobie Criticizes Recent Profile On William For Its Focus On Harry

William’s 40th birthday meant more celebrations for the royal family, and part of the festivities was a Daily Mail profile on the heir to the throne. “Splashed over several pages, it promised to reveal the ‘true story’ of a king in the making, thanks to generous contributions from those closest to William,” Scobie wrote in an op-ed about the situation.

“Sharing intimate details about or speaking on behalf of a royal as senior as William usually only happens after express permission has been given,” he explained. “My experience with the Duke of Cambridge is that his tight circle of friends will only talk after a nod from the man himself. In the past, those who haven’t received such authorisation have found themselves in deep trouble.”

While Scobie said he was expecting quotes about William’s plans for when he takes the throne and his ongoing eco-friendly projects, the article was actually about his relationship with Harry.

“Instead of hearing more about the Duke’s ambitious environmental plans, we were told in detail by close sources that William feels Prince Harry ‘has 100 per cent crossed that line’ by speaking publicly about his struggles within the family,” Scobie continued. “Rather than share how William is preparing for his role as Prince of Wales and taking over the Duchy of Cornwall, we heard from William’s nearest and dearest about how his brother has been ‘sucked into an alien world [in California]… and there’s f*** all [William] can do about it.’”

William’s ‘Hypocritical’ Anger With Harry Over Sharing Personal Details

While Scobie does admit that tensions remain high between William and Harry, he pointed out that having his friends give quotes about how angry he still is with his younger brother does not make him seem “allergic to drama.”

“From a PR perspective, Prince William’s birthday milestone was the perfect chance to paint the picture of a man focused on preparing for the big job,” Scobie explained. “After all, he has been genuinely putting the work in. But instead, readers were presented with the hypocritical story of how awful it is for Harry to speak publicly about his experiences… told via Kensington Palace sources appearing to share the private and personal opinions of William to Britain’s most-read tabloid.”

Whether you’re on Harry or William’s side in the royal feud, Scobie is undeniably right. By continuing to allow stories about his frustration and anger with Harry to come out, many think it makes William seems petty and unable to compromise. As the day he ascends the throne comes closer and closer, many wonder why the prince is still letting family drama make headlines.

