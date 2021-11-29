Prince Harry Offered To Rejoin Royal Family, Prince Charles Wants Career Change, And More Royal Gossip

The British royal family never stays out of the tabloids for very long. One of the biggest royal troublemakers, Prince Harry, has been featured in two different outlets, with one claiming the renegade prince offered the chance to take back his place in the royal family amid his grandmother’s latest health downturn.

Another outlet claimed the Duke of Sussex had been warned that he faced a choice between Netflix, with which he’s signed a multimillion-dollar contract, and his late mother Princess Diana.

Meanwhile, Harry’s father Prince Charles is once again in the news after he allegedly told Queen Elizabeth that he no longer wants to be king. This new change of heart has everything to do with his mother’s recent health woes, sources snitch.

We’ll dive into these newest rumors and gossip about our favorite family with no further delay.

Prince Harry Offered To Rejoin The Royal Family During Queen Elizabeth’s Health Downturn

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Intrepid Sea, Air, & Space Museum)

Queen Elizabeth’s recent health issues have apparently gotten the entire royal family on edge, leading to Prince Harry’s alleged offer to rejoin the royal family as a working royal. OK! reports that the Duke of Sussex is well aware of his grandmother’s failing health and is willing to let bygones be bygones for the good of the family. Not everyone is happy about the reported offer, however.

See why Harry’s wife Meghan Markle wants to throw a wrench in her royal husband’s plans, and why she apparently vowed to never again step foot on UK soil, by clicking here.

Prince Charles Told Queen Elizabeth He Wants Career Change

(Getty Images)

According to the latest cover from Woman’s Day, Prince Charles has told his mother, Queen Elizabeth, that he no longer wants to be king. Instead of ascending the throne following her death, he proposed that his son Prince William be given the crown. The queen’s recent hospitalization apparently triggered several protocols that deeply affected Charles, leading to his alleged bombshell decision.

Read what Prince Charles would do instead of becoming king by clicking through here.

Prince Harry Warned To Pick Princess Diana Or Netflix

(VALERIE MACON/Getty Images)

Finally, we return to Prince Harry, who has been warned via Woman’s Day that his continued partnership with streaming service powerhouse Netflix will cost him. In recent months, the platform has published two depictions of the late Princess Diana that have stirred controversy and backlash, though Harry has remained silent on the subject. Now sources say he’s being pressured behind the scenes to choose between his mother and his multimillion-dollar contract with Netflix.

Read what the Spencer family has apparently said behind closed doors to try and sway Harry by clicking here.

