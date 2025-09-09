Prince Harry Mocked for Surf Video

Prince Harry recently got royally roasted online after footage of his highness learning to surf found its way to social media.

Videos by Suggest

Meghan Markle gave royal family lovers a glimpse of her bubby Harry catching waves at what Surfer dubs “California’s most elite wave pool: the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch.” The facility famously uses artificial waves, which likely helps inexperienced surfers gain some safe time on the board.

The footage, set to Salt-N-Pepa’s 1993 tune “Whatta Man,” shows the 40-year-old royal managing to stay on his board. “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message,” the Duchess of Sussex wrote alongside the August 22 post.

She also added a fox emoji, perhaps in reference to his ginger hair. Or maybe because it’s supposed to be sexy that he can surf adequately. It’s all very unclear.

Markle wisely turned off the comments so trolls wouldn’t dunk on her husband. However, this being the year of our lord 2025, onlookers found other spaces to drag Harry.

According to Surfer, some critics were clutching their pearls that Harry enjoyed practicing his hobby using artificial waves.

“That’s not surfing, that’s simply cruising on a man-made wave machine,” one apparent surfing expert wrote, per the outlet. “It’s a surfing compound miles away from the actual beach,” a second critic added.

Yet another hardcore surfer wrote on Reddit: “It’s a surf camp with artificial waves and a rescue team on ski-doos nearby. It’s not like actual surfing.”

However, other internet denizens seemed happy Harry had a hobby. Well… not really.

“Glad he has something to do. Must be very lonely having no friends and no job,” one Reddit user joked. “He wants so desperately to be a California chill dude: the juggling, the meditation, the surfing. Is hackeysack and ultimate frisbee, next?” another user wrote on yet another Reddit thread.

“Rooting for Jaws here,” another jokester wrote.

Surfer highlights that while wave pools are far from natural surfing, and the Surf Ranch is located hundreds of miles from the ocean, efforts have been made to make the project environmentally friendly..

According to a GQ story, Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch incorporates eco-friendly features like solar-powered wave generation, sustainable materials, and a focus on eliminating single-use plastics. The facility also promotes environmental education and sustainability, with other wave parks adopting similar renewable energy and construction practices.