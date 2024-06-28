prince-harry-might-face-major-legal-issue-amid-drama-with-royal-family

The rift between Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and the rest of the royal family has been well documented. And despite their already public spat the feud may get even uglier in the coming months.

According to PopCulture, Harry is gathering information in preparation to sue the news website the U.S. Sun. The Duke alleges that the outlet used unlawful methods to gather information on him for articles posted on their website. However, the outlet is hitting back in a big way.

Prince Harry Facing Potential Legal Issue

The Sun alleges that Harry “deliberately” destroyed evidence that would have been pertinent to the case.

“This week, NGN’s lawyers accused Prince Harry of “deliberately” destroying evidence that would have been important to the case – his text messages with the ghostwriter of his memoir Spare,” PopCulture wrote.

Prince Harry in Hot Water Over Alleged Photos

The Duke of Sussex found himself in hot water over an alleged photo earlier this year. Carrie Royale, an ex-stripper and dominatrix, threatened to release explicit photos of Prince Harry on her OnlyFans website.

“I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff. These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them,” Royale told the US Sun.

“I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot.”

Duke, Dutchess Nixed From Trooping Ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a step back from their royal duties in 2020. Upon their departure, they moved to California.

Although the couple is not partaking in their royal duties, they are still part of the royal family. Be that as it may, something appears to be afoot in Sussex. For the second consecutive year, the Duke and Duchess were not invited to the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony this year.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited to this year’s annual celebration of the British monarch’s birthday in London. [The event is] scheduled for June 15,” PEOPLE wrote.

“They were also not invited to the event last year. Which marked the first time Trooping the Colour took place during the reign of King Charles, Harry’s father.”

PEOPLE also notes that there was a lot of concern surrounding the Trooping of the Colour Ceremony this year. Like many major events, the format had to be restructured after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.