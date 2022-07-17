What Will Be In Prince Harry’s Memoir And When Will It Be Published?

As the yet-unannounced release date for Prince Harry’s memoir approaches, curiosity about what will be in it has continued to mount. While some royal “experts” believe the Duke of Sussex will be going full scorched-earth against his family members, including his father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, respectively, we’re not so sure. Here’s what we expect to see in the book, as well as what Harry himself has said about the contents.

What Might Be In Prince Harry’s Memoir?

There’s been a lot of speculation about Prince Harry’s as-of-yet untitled and unreleased autobiography. The scandal-plagued royal has experienced a number of upheavals over the course of his life and has been subjected to a number of conspiracy theories almost since birth including consistent, and false, tabloid allegations that his biological father isn’t Prince Charles. Then, of course, there are the scandals of his own making, including an incident where he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party.

Although the unofficial motto of the royal family has been “never complain, never explain,” we’d love to see Harry devote some time to both the rumors about his parentage as well as the embarrassingly antisemitic incident. Tabloids, typically always American, have continued to publish stories claiming to unmask Harry’s “real father,” often implying or outright accusing his late mother Princess Diana of secretly carrying on an affair that led to the duke’s birth.

The rumors, naturally, have never been publicly discussed by the royal family. With his memoir, however, Harry has the opportunity to share how the constant rumors affected him growing up in one of the world’s most visible families.

More Details About Infamous Scandal?

As for the Nazi incident, Harry has spoken sparingly of it over the years, most recently with actor Dax Shepard. In that Armchair Expert podcast interview, Harry confessed that he still regretted his actions and that he’s continued to learn from the incident. We’d be interested in seeing more self-reflection about the scandal in the book, as well as Harry’s new perspective after growing up a bit and having children of his own.

Others have also made their predictions for what will be written about, with royal biographer and ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown insisting that Harry will use the book to “go after” Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles. Of the Duke of Sussex’s relationship with his stepmother and her future as queen, Brown told the Telegraph Harry “can’t stand Camilla, he doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening. He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will.”

Another royal biographer, Finding Freedom co-author Omie Scobie, disagreed. The “burn” book other royal experts seem to be expecting wouldn’t materialize, Scobie argued, adding that Harry won’t “attack” the royal family in the memoir.

What Harry Has Said So Far About The Book

In the original press release announcing Prince Harry’s memoir, he said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He concluded, “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Despite some reports from both the British and American tabloids, there hasn’t been a delay in the publishing schedule. As stated in the original announcement about the memoir, the only official announcement that’s been made about the book, its release date was tentatively scheduled for “late 2022.” We’re excited to read it and take a look at Prince Harry’s life from a perspective we’ve never seen before: his own.

