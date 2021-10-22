Prince Harry, Meghan Release Rare Statement About Daughter, Plus Queen Suddenly Cancels Trip And More Royal News

Another week brings another batch of news about our favorite royals, and this week is a family affair. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued a rare statement concerning their daughter, Lilibet Diana. Meanwhile, Harry’s royal cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have settled into motherhood, but they’re doing so in very different environments. Lastly comes news of reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth who shocked and dismayed royal watchers by cancelling a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland.

At 95-years-old, Queen Elizabeth is no spring chicken anymore, which is why she “reluctantly” decided to follow medical advice and call off a planned visit to Northern Ireland this week.

Back home in merry old England, her granddaughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, are settling down with their new babies, but we couldn’t help but notice that they did so in wildly different digs.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are rarely out of the news, but they’ve done something unusual this time around by releasing a statement concerning their latest addition, baby Lilibet Diana.

Here’s all the royal news you need to know this week.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Rare Statement Regarding Daughter Lilibet’s Christening

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

There have been so many rumors surrounding baby Lilibet Diana’s christening that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally decided to address them. From tall tales about Hollywood christenings with A-list guest lists to rumors that Queen Elizabeth banned the couple from christening the baby in Harry’s native Britain, there’s been a lot of noise for the couple to cut through.

See what the couple said about the upcoming ceremony via their rep by clicking here.

Why Princess Beatrice Lives In A Palace And Princess Eugenie Doesn’t

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice and her sister Eugenie are equals in just about every way, but the one thing that’s definitely different between them is their living situations. Beatrice, like many other members of the royal family, resides in St. James’ Palace, but her younger sister calls a much more humble abode home.

Learn why the two call such different places home through here.

Queen Elizabeth Suddenly Cancels Trip, Here’s What’s Happening With The 95-Year-Old Monarch

(Pool/Getty Images)

Though she was scheduled to make an appearance in Northern Ireland this week alongside British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Queen Elizabeth suddenly pulled out of the trip. Buckingham Palace released a statement explaining that the 95-year-old was “reluctantly” resting at home in Windsor Castle under advice from medical professionals.

The palace sources were tight-lipped about what this mysterious malady was, but we know for sure what it’s not. Click here to learn more.

Get The Latest News On The Royals At Suggest

Love the royals and just can’t get enough? Be sure to keep up to date with all the latest news and gossip at suggest.com.