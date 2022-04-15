So-Called ‘Royal Expert’ Says Prince Harry ‘Needy’ And ‘Utterly Taken Over’ By Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been a topic of conversation since the moment they started dating. Now, royal expert and author of The Diana Chronicles Tina Brown is giving her thoughts on the royal couple in her new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil.

Author Calls Harry ‘Emotionally Needy,’ Says Markle Has ‘Taken Over’

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Brown discussed the royal family as a whole, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. She also talked about the dynamic between Harry and Markle, especially in the aftermath of their explosive Oprah interview.

Talking about what the world is now referring to as “Megxit,” Brown said, “[Harry] was incredibly hot-headed about negotiating their exit. Dumping that website with all those terms and conditions before you have agreed to it with the Queen? He just alienated everybody.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem very happy together in California with their children Archie and Lilibet, Brown has her doubts about the couple: “[Harry is] so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed.”

“It’s a really sad thing to a great many people,” the author continued. “Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful codependency. And I do question how it will end…[maybe] ​​he’ll wake up and realize he’s living in Goop and he has to get the hell out, go down the pub and see his friends.”

Brown’s Thoughts On Markle’s Time With The Royals

Brown also talked about Markle’s tumultuous relationship with the British press and the royal family. “I think Meghan felt she could get in there and change it all,’ Brown said, referring to Markle’s plans to work within the royal family. “Frankly, she could have done a great deal to change things had she stuck around, but the thing that’s most baffling is such impatience. She could have spent a year away and come back with a great game plan.”

While she seems critical of the Duchess of Sussex, Brown was also sympathetic to the difficulties Markle faced as she joined the royal family. “I do think that for a woman who’s had a high-profile US career, a professional woman of 35, dealing with the Palace must have been an absolute nightmare,” the author explained. “Meghan knew what she wanted to do. Probably most of her ideas were rather constructive and good — but she had to go through this sclerotic culture. And live in a hierarchy, which she’s never done.”

Even though Brown seems to think that Harry will eventually “wake up” and return to the UK and his family, Harry and Markle appear to be perfectly content with their lives in America, far from the prying eyes of the British press and the pressures of royal duties.

