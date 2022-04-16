Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Accused Of ‘Using’ Queen For ‘Commercial Gain’ By Dubious ‘Expert’

After months of controversy, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the UK to visit Queen Elizabeth on their way to Holland for the Invictus Games. While many are applauding the couple for finally seeing the queen, two royal biographers are criticizing them for using the visit for good publicity.

‘Royal Experts’ Accuse Harry And Meghan Of Using The Queen For Publicity

While appearing on Good Morning Britain, Ingrid Steward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, implied the couple was using Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to make them look better.

“They basically need the queen’s fairy dust, if you like, for their brand,” she said. “And she loves…she is about forgiveness, so this is a wonderful opportunity to start to mend the problems.”

Fellow guest and royal biographer Angela Levin chimed in, saying, “I’m not sure that it is [positive]. I think both the queen and Prince Charles have missed them hugely, and therefore, they could wrap them around their little fingers and use them for commercial use as they have done before.”

“I think that it’s something to do with not showing up to Prince Philip’s memorial service and finding out from that what the reaction was: very bad,” she continued. “They can’t afford to lose that publicity.”

Levin also pointed out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are receiving a slightly chilly reception from the Dutch royals, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, saying that the royal couple has not invited Harry and Markle to have dinner with them.

“They were there at the memorial service,” she said, referring to the king and queen. “And I think that they’re saying something very loud very quietly.” Levin went on to say that Harry and Markle might have even brought “cameras in their pockets” to their meeting with the queen: “It’ll give maybe a boost to the start of their documentary about Invictus Games.”

Levin: ‘They Want To Bring Down The British Royal Family’

Levin continued her tirade against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, criticizing them for their now-infamous Oprah interview, accusing them of deliberately trying to hurt the royal family, and finally claiming, “I think they want to bring down the British royal family.”

Steward jumped in, hypothesizing that the queen was really the one pulling the strings. “I think she wanted to see them,” she said. “It worked for her schedule. Remember, it’s her schedule that’s more important than their schedule.”

It seems very unlikely that Harry and Markle plotted this visit to get back in the public’s good graces, and ridiculous to imply that the royal couple secretly recorded the visit for a documentary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the UK to see Harry’s family, and any rumors of ulterior motives are completely unfounded.

