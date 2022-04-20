Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s New Bodyguard Has American Presidential Connections

Much ink has been spilled over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security measures. The royal family famously would not supply protection for the estranged couple, so they had to figure it out themselves. Their newest bodyguard has an interesting connection to some American presidents.

The Invictus Games

Harry and Markle have left the United States for the first time in years. After a brief pit stop in England to visit Queen Elizabeth, the Sussexes made their way to the Invictus Games. Harry founded the sporting event where wounded servicemen and women compete. He’s working on a documentary about it for Netlfix.

The trip has put Harry and Markle front and center in front of cameras in a way we haven’t seen for years. The two are very private people who are dead set against cameras in the home. Neither are on social media, so this exposure provides a rare chance to see what they’re up to.

A Familiar Bodyguard

Since the royal family would not spring for security, Markle and Harry have had to find their own. It looks like they’ve hired the best. During their trip, Christopher Sanchez was photographed standing behind Markle. He’s an ex-secret service agent and a very big dude who spent five years protecting George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Sanchez has 21 years of security experience and is the vice president for Torchstone, a risk management firm that has worked at numerous Presidential elections and Super Bowls. He was also a police officer in Texas for three years, and he has experience at sporting events.

How Did He Get Here?

No one knows how Harry and Markle found Sanchez, but he seems to be extremely qualified. It’s worth noting that Obama accompanied Harry to the Invictus Games in 2017, but Sanchez was no longer with the secret service then. Over the past few weeks, he’s kept a watchful eye over Markle amidst all the activities. If you had to hire someone for protection, a former secret service agent is a pretty darn good pick.

What Are Markle and Harry Up To?

The Invictus Games in the Netherlands prove Markle and Harry are completely in lockstep with one another. They’ve been all smiles throughout the event, from kicking it off to watching on the sidelines. The two even shared a rare public kiss.

Even though there may be drama between Harry and the rest of his family, he and Markle don’t seem to have any issues going on. Now that they’ve hired Sanchez, maybe they’ll feel more comfortable returning to England more often, but we’re not going to hold our breath.

