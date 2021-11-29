Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Left Royal Family Over ‘Snub’ By Queen Elizabeth, According To New Book

Many have speculated about the events that led to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving the royal family, and a new book is alleging that they know the real reason. Apparently, Queen Elizabeth moved a photo of the couple’s son, Archie, off-camera before her annual holiday broadcast. This snub led to Harry and Markle breaking ties with the royal family.

New Books Alleges Queen Removed Picture of Archie

Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan will be released this week, with plenty of insider info about the young royals. The book claims that the queen requested that the photo of Archie be removed from a grouping of family pictures on her desk.

A source said Queen Elizabeth “looked over the tables where the photographs she had so lovingly selected were arranged. All were fine but one, [the Queen] told the director.” She allegedly pointed to the photo of Archie and said, “That one, I suppose we don’t need that one.”

This decision apparently came after Prince Harry chose to spend Christmas in America with Markle, her mother, Doria Ragland, and Archie. It surprised the rest of the family as well; when Prince William saw the photo was missing, he was shocked.

According to the source, William told wife Kate that his brother was going to be “terribly upset.” A spokesperson for the couple had no comment on the book. The rest of the royals are staying silent as well. The queen’s spokesperson told The Post: “We don’t comment on books of this kind as to do so risks giving it some form of authority or credibility.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s representative did not respond to requests for comment.

Was This Really The Last Straw For Harry And Meghan?

Within a month of the 2019 holiday broadcast, Harry and Markle negotiated their departure from the UK and the royal family. However, the chances of this broadcast being the reason they left are slim. The couple had almost certainly been planning on leaving for the US for months before the Christmas broadcast. No matter which pictures were on the queen’s desk, the duke and duchess still likely would have left.

Additionally, the framed photos on Queen Elizabeth’s desk were carefully chosen, all containing images of future monarchs: Prince Charles, William, and his children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Archie’s photo wasn’t there, but neither were any of her other children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren. All in all, this story seems like just another rumor about the royal family, designed to sell books right before the holiday season.