The Latest Royal Engagement Is Even More Outlandish Than Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Love Story

Most of the world saw Prince Harry’s marriage to former Hollywood star Meghan Markle as one of the oddest pairings in the history of the monarchy. However, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway just announced her engagement to someone even stranger: “spiritual guide” and “healer” Shaman Durek Verrett.

Princess Märtha Louise Announces Engagement To ‘Spiritual Guide’

“I am so happy to announce that I am engaged to Shaman Durek, the one who makes my heart skip, the one who sees me and acknowledges me from my highest potential, who makes me laugh and who I can be vulnerable with,” the princess captioned a photo of the couple. “Love transcends and makes us grow. And I am so happy to continue to grow with this beautiful man.”

Verrett’s Instagram post was equally effusive: “She said YES! When you know you know. There is nothing better than having clarity as a man that the woman that stands in front of you is the one.”

“I’m overjoyed with tears that I get to spend the rest of my life with the most pure hearted, angelic, wise, powerhouse woman who represents all levels of a goddess in my eyes,” he continued. “Together as a soulful spiritual couple, we will use our power to support the people to create a world based in love and acceptance. Changing the world through our love.”

The Norwegian royal family, including Märtha’s parents,King Harald and Queen Sonja, and her brother and his wife, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, have all released statements congratulating the couple.

Märtha And Shaman’s Relationship

The two have been dating since 2019 when they were introduced by a mutual friend. “She walked in and she said, ‘I remember you, I know who you are,’” Verrett told People. “I was like, ‘Yes, we knew each other from a very long time ago.’ It just came out of my mouth.”

Verrett said that he believes he and Märtha once lived together in Egypt in a past life. “When we’re together and I look at her, sometimes I see another face,” he explained. “And she sees it in me, too. I have memories of us in Egypt, and she was my queen and I was a pharaoh.”

Many people have been critical of the princess’ relationship with Verrett, with some even accusing the “spiritual guide” of being a conman. However, the couple is dismissive of any haters.

“To those of you who feel the need to criticize: Hold your horses,” Märtha wrote in an Instagram post. “It is not up to you to choose for me or to judge me. I don’t choose my man to satisfy any of you or the norms or boxes you have chosen in your mind for me to be in. I don’t thrive there, nor do I exist in your illusion about me. I choose from love.” While some are not pleased to see the Norwegian princess with Durek, others are happy that she has found love with someone who seems just as head-over-heels as she is.

