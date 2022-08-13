Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Pick Up Humanitarian Award For Work With Their Foundation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Foundation is receiving a special honor. The royals’ organization is being awarded for its support of the Human First Coalition, which supports and advocates for Afghan refugees.

Harry And Markle Awarded For Their Work With Afghan Refugees

According to the Human First Coalition’s website, “Human First focuses on providing food, shelter, and healthcare for those in need as well facilitating evacuation and resettlement for eligible Afghans. To date, Human First has evacuated over 7,000 vulnerable Afghans and works alongside the US State Department, partner NGOs, and a team of staff and volunteers around the world to carry out this vital work.”

The organization will be presented with the award in New York City at the organization’s upcoming “Experience Afghanistan” event. The event is “a culturally immersive benefit to recommit ourselves to our Afghan allies and raise funds for humanitarian relief,” according to a social media post from the organization.

Organization’s President: ‘We Cannot Thank Them Enough For Their Support’

For those who are hoping for a glimpse of the royal couple, you’re out of luck. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly not be there to accept the award, sending Archewell Foundation Executive Director James Holt in their stead.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Brother Points Out Difference In Prince Harry After Marriage

Holt made a statement about the special award, saying, “It’s an honor to be recognized by Human First Coalition, whose steadfast work in Afghanistan has played a critical role in delivering much-needed aid and resulted in the successful evacuation and resettlement of thousands globally. We share a commitment to supporting families and veterans and are grateful for their partnership.”

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is also being honored at the event. Safi Rauf, the founder, and president of the Human First Coalition, said, “Both Sen. Blumenthal and the Archewell Foundation were instrumental in assisting us as we organized efforts to assist Afghans who were left behind when the Taliban took Kabul. We cannot thank them enough for their support.”

The Couple’s History With The Human First Coalition

The duke and duchess have been working with the Human First Coalition for a while now, even listing the organization on their 2021 Christmas card among other charities they had donated to.

Harry and Markle have devoted themselves to humanitarian work in the years following their exit from the royal family, and this special award from the Human First Coalition shows that the couple has gone above and beyond in their efforts to lend a hand.

More From Suggest