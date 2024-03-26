Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘Hope’ to Return to Royal Duties Amid Kate Middleton’s Cancer Battle

Four years after they decided to no longer be working royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly hoping to return to royal duties amid Kate Middleton’s cancer battle.

According to the New York Post, the couple wants to make a temporary return for royal duties. But they wish to do so on their own terms.

It is said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed interest in helping with duties. This is due to King Charles III and Kate Middleton undergoing cancer treatments.

However, royal expert Tom Quinn says it’s unlikely that the rest of the royal family will accept the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s return.

“Both Meghan and Harry still hope that at some point they might be asked back,” Quinn told the Mirror. “To become working royals on their own terms – it’s a rapidly shrinking possibility, but the couple have asked about this at length and the fact that senior royal numbers are seriously down at the moment has rekindled their hopes.”

Quinn further pointed out, “As I understand it from palace contracts, they are kidding themselves if they think they will be invited back in any way.”

Last month it was reported that King Charles III had considered the idea of Prince Harry returning to royal duties. But would be on a temporary basis. However, Prince William allegedly blocked his brother’s return to the royal family.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also shared that the royal family’s health struggles could potentially protect the perfect opportunity to amend the rift between Prince Harry and the working members. However, it still seems unlikely things will change.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Reached Out to Kate Middleton and Prince William After Cancer Reveal

Meanwhile, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reached out to Prince William and Kate Middleton after the cancer announcement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also released a statement about the news. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family,” the couple shared. “And hope they are able to do so privately and in peace.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William were last spotted together in 2022. The four did a walkabout in Windsor following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Harry and Meghan were also in Europe in 2022 for charity events right before the Queen’s passing. The couple announced their plans to step back from royal duties in early 2020. This was right before the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have since been living in California.

Harry also released his explosive memoir The Spare. The book revealed details about his life leading up to his decision to step back from royal duties. The book noticeably left sour tastes in his family member’s mouths.