New Biography Claims Prince Harry’s Friends Called Him ‘Nuts’ For Dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry shocked the world when he decided to leave the United Kingdom for a better American life with Meghan Markle. One biography reveals that his friends thought he was crazy before that. Let’s learn about the Duke of Sussex’s friends calling him “nuts” for dating a star of Deal or No Deal.

Prince Harry’s Infamous Party

First, a bit of a refresher is in order. In 2016, Harry began dating Markle secretly. He had recently split from model Cressida Bonas, and she was the star of Suits. The future Sussexes didn’t make their public debut until the 2017 Invictus Games, and they got married not long thereafter in May 2018.

RELATED: What Will Be In Prince Harry’s Memoir And When Will It Be Published?

According to a new book entitled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors, biographer Tom Bower regales an interesting story about Harry taking Markle to meet the lads. Harry invited 16 friends, mostly from Eton college, as well as their partners. The weekend was lively with banter and drinking.

Meghan Markle Takes Exception

In an excerpt published in The Sun, Markle supposedly took exception to the off-color jokes. Bower writes, “Their jokes, involving sexism, feminism, and transgender people, ricocheted around the living-rooms and dining-rooms…Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values.”

Harry did not anticipate this reaction. He was looking forward to the conversation, but Markle’s “wokery” as his friends called it killed all the joy. Bower says, “According to Harry’s friends, again and again, she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt.”

Harry’s friends thought Markle, “lacked any sense of humor. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: ‘OMG, what about HER?’ said one. ‘Harry must be f***ing nuts’.”

Is Any Of This Accurate?

Another part of the book discusses a second engagement. Harry’s oldest friends on that occasion thought Markle “behaved ‘princessy’” for “refusing to engage with Harry’s friends.” Whenever we see the sexist term “princess” used in a derogatory fashion, our alarms start to ring.

We’ve encountered Bower’s expertise on numerous occasions. He once said Harry and Markle would rue the day they left the royal family. He also tried to stoke a rivalry between Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles. Bower revealed Bowles calls Markle “that minx.”

If he does have genuine insight, then these are some damning revelations about how Harry’s closest friends and family see Markle. It certainly feels like conservative panic using sexist phrasing to bash Markle for having convictions, but there’s no way of knowing for sure.

More From Suggest