Prince Harry Recreates His Mother’s Famous Landmine Walk

Prince Harry recreated his mother’s iconic landmine walk during his unannounced solo trip to Angola earlier this week.

According to PEOPLE, the royal took the walk with The HALO Trust, following his late mother’s footsteps.

“Earlier this morning in Cuito Cuanavale, the Duke walked across the same area of minefield he first visited in 2013,” the organization shared. “When it was still active and deadly. Today, the land is completely cleared and home to a thriving community – the very same where children gathered to attend HALO’s safety education class.”

ANGOLA – JANUARY 05: Diana, Princess of Wales wearing protective body armour and a visor visits a landmine minefield being cleared by the charity Halo in Huambo, Angola (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Prince Harry also notably joined HALO deminers in the field. He observed their work firsthand and even helped to destroy two South African anti-tank mines.

“The day’s events echoed another historic moment,” The HALO Trust further shared. “In 1997, the Duke’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, walked through a live minefield in Huambo, drawing global attention to the plight of civilians living among deadly remnants of war. In 2019, on his last trip to the country, the Duke retraced his mother’s steps in that same location – now a vibrant community with schools, homes, and businesses.”

The organization then added, “Today, his return to Cuito Cuanavale marked another chapter in that legacy of transformation.”

Sources Say Prince Harry Will Not Allow Meghan Markle to Travel With Him Due to Security Concerns

Meanwhile, sources close to Prince Harry revealed the reason behind his unannounced solo trip. They said Meghan Markle didn’t accompany Prince Harry due to “security concerns.”

“The Duke won’t let his wife go to England over security concerns,” the insiders told the Daily Mail. “So there was no chance he’d allow her to go to Angola to walk across landmines.”

Prince Harry previously opened up about the security concerns during an interview with the BBC. He said he has only visited the UK for funerals, court hearings, and charity events over the past five years.

“I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he said. “The things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything. I love my country, I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done.”

The royal has long argued that his family is vulnerable to potential attacks during UK visits due to hostility and threats aimed at him and his wife.

Prince Harry noted that he misses the UK, adding, “It’s quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my home.”