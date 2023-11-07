Prince Harry Declines Invite To King Charles III’s 75th Birthday

Prince Harry won’t be attending King Charles III’s birthday celebration—and the reason why isn’t what the media originally speculated.

As reported by US Weekly, Prince Harry, 39, has claimed he was never invited to King Charle’s 75th birthday bash.

Harry’s spokesperson told the outlet, “In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”

Before Harry’s representative cleared the air, a source initially told US Weekly that he declined the invitation to the event. The celebration will be held at Clarence House in London on November 14.

Could Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Be Joining Another Royal Family?

Despite tensions being high in Harry and Meghan’s family, they’ve been invited to join another—the Kardashians.

Recently, Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality Kris Jenner extended an invitation to the royals to appear on the show. Luckily for Jenner, the invitation was well received.

A source told Heat Magazine, as reported by Indy100, “It meant a lot to Meghan when she heard about it, and reinforced what she’s felt for a while now – that the Kardashians are a very cool family who have been misjudged and mistreated a lot in the media, just like she and Harry have been.”

A KUWTK appearance wouldn’t be the first time Markle appeared on television. The former actress-turned-duchess appeared in productions including Suits, Remember Me, and Horrible Bosses. An appearance on the fan-favorite reality show could reignite Markle’s career and expand Harry’s horizons in Hollywood.

—But Not Everyone Is A Fan Of Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth’s childhood friend, Lady Glenconner, recently weighed in on Meghan Markle’s experience in the royal family. According to the 91-year-old Markle may have had an overly idealized view of what life in the royal family would be like.

Glenconner recalled a conversation she had with American politician John Kerry during King Charles III’s Coronation. When Glenconner asked Kerry about the perception of Harry and Meghan in America, the former secretary of state allegedly expressed sympathy for Prince Harry.

“We all feel very, very sorry for Harry,” Kerry reportedly replied. “I think I can just leave it at that.”