prince-harry-has-considered-changing-his-name-amidst-royal-family-rift

With the not-so-secret rift with the royal family showing no signs of improvement, Prince Harry has allegedly considered changing his surname.

Sources told the Daily Mail earlier this month that the Duke of Sussex has actively explored ways to assume his mother’s surname, Spencer. If successful, he will drop the Mountbatten-Windsor, which is used by his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Mountbatten-Windsor surname is available to descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. It notably combines the Royal Family’s name, Windsor, and the Duke of Edinburgh’s adopted surname.

The insiders further revealed that Prince Harry has even contacted his uncle, the Earl Spencer, about the possible name change.

Royal family author Tom Bower made some claims about Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. “Meghan decided her real object in life was to be Diana,” he pointed out.

If Prince Harry changes his surname, his and Markle’s daughter will become Lilibet Diana Spencer.

The move is said to be hurtful to royal family members, specifically King Charles, who, like his father, Prince Philip, is said to cherish the Mountbatten name.

Prince Philip notably adopted the Mountbatten name when he became a naturalized British subject. This was after he renounced his Greek and Danish royal title in 1947.

Prince Harry Recently Stated His Father Refuses to Speak to Him

The potential surname change situation is surfacing weeks after Prince Harry revealed that his father, King Charles, refuses to speak to him.

While speaking to the BBC, Prince Harry pointed out he’s not sure “how much longer” his father has left. “There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family,” the prince shared.

He then said he has since “forgiven” his family for past indiscretions. “I would love reconciliation with my family,” Harry continued. “There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious.”

Prince Harry further confirmed that King Charles “won’t speak” to him because of the “security stuff.”

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the U.K. at this point,” he admitted.

The Duke of Sussex also described the legal battle as a “good old-fashioned establishment stitch up.”

He believes his family influenced the outcome.




