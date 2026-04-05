‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star and Her Kids Hospitalized Following Crash

The Beverly Hills, 90210 is worrying after TMZ reports a cast member was involved in a scary car accident on Thursday.

Videos by Suggest

The Fox-Corp-owned news outlet reported on Saturday night that Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the ’90s teen soap, was shaken up after she was struck by a driver. Spelling, age 52, was driving an SUV in Temecula, California, when another person, whose name TMZ didn’t publicize, allegedly hit her while speeding.

Tori Spelling (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

What made the incident extra scary was that Spelling wasn’t alone in the vehicle. She was transporting seven children — including four of her own kids — in the car with her.

First responders transported the Scary Movie 2 actress and the seven kids to a nearby hospital to be “treated for injuries including cuts, bruises, contusions and concussions,” per TMZ.

🚨 Tori Spelling, her kids and several other passengers were taken to the hospital after a speeding driver allegedly ran into them … TMZ has learned. pic.twitter.com/6uta1oxnkB — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2026

Spelling shares five children with ex-husband Dean McDerrmott: 19-year-old Liam Aaron, 17-year-old Stella Doreen (born 2008), 14-year-old Hattie Margaret, 13-year-old Finn Davey and 9-year-old Beau Dean. It’s unclear which of them were involved in the crash.

Spelling, the daughter of late Beverly Hills, 902010 producer Aaron Spelling, hasn’t addressed the incident publicly. The crash is reportedly still under investigation.