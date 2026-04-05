Singer-Songwriter Announces Birth of Baby Boy: ‘What a Wild Ride’

A beloved musician is now a mom of two!

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Singer-songwriter Your Smith (real name Caroline To) announced the birth of her youngest son earlier this year, saying he arrived on Feb. 26. She accompanied the news with a photo of herself holding the infant, whose name is Lyle, on her chest moments after his birth.

Caroline Smith performs as Your Smith at Fox Theater on Sept. 7, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

“Lyle finally made it earth side yesterday,” she wrote via Instagram on Feb. 27. “What a wild ride.”

The “Debbie” and “The Spot” singer also shared a second photo of the smiling baby boy on March 26, cpationng the adorable snap “This fuckin guyyyy.”

Your Smith was previously known as Caroline Smith, fronting the band Caroline Smith and the Good Night Sleeps, who performed songs like “Strong Shoulders” and “Tanktop.” She changed her stage name to Your Smith after going solo.

Per Eater, her husband is Adam To, a former chef at the Los Angeles restaurant Trois Mec, a Michelin-star establishment. They also share another child, Marty, together.

The couple opened their own restaurant together in 2023, Howard’s Bar in Stillwater, Minnesota.

Congrats to the couple on the arrival of their baby boy!