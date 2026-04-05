Rock Band Exits Tour Amidst ‘Vehicle Issues’ and Headliner Canceling Multiple Dates

It’s been a rough few weeks for one famed rock band, but they’re bouncing back fast with new music.

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Eva Under Fire, the group behind tracks like “Blow” and “Murder Scene,” had their tour plans derailed in March.

The group was one of several acts supporting Jeris Johnson on a cross-country tour. However, they were facing “vehicle issues” early in the tour. As a result, they planned to jump ship on the tour after a March 10 concert in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Rob Lyberg, Corey Newsom, Eva Marie, Ed Gawlik and Chris Slapnik of Eva Under Fire visits the SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

However, the tour caught more snags before the rockers ever reached the Indiana stop. Johnson soon fell ill, having to cancel some dates (like Madison, Wisconsin) while others proceeded (Chicago) with Butcher Babies moving up the bill into the headlining slot. Things came to the head with that planned final show in Fort Wayne.

Johnson was out once again “due to illness,” and the band assumed this run on the road was done. They headed home to Detroit — only to discover that the event organizer still hoped to put on a show without Johnson on the bill. Unfortunately, Eva Under Fire was unable to reverse course by the time that call was made.

“Eva Nation, we regret to inform you that we will not be at tonight’s performance in Fort Wayne, IN,” the band wrote on March 10. “Jeri canceled due to illness and by the time we heard the venue still wanted a show, we were almost home.”

However, the band isn’t just lying dormant after this setback. They’re going full-speed ahead with the release of their upcoming album, VILLAINOUS, on July 10. They’ve just released the title track as a new single.