Meghan Markle Reveals Rare Photo of Daughter Lilibet’s Face

Meghan Markle recently shared a rare glimpse of her daughter, Princess Lilibet, in a sweet photo with Prince Harry.

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The 44-year-old shared a heartwarming Valentine’s Day snap on Instagram featuring her husband, 41, holding their 4-year-old daughter. In the photo, Lilibet, adorable in a pink dress with matching tights, clutched a bouquet of balloons.

Harry, who also shares a son, Archie, 6, with the Duchess, was all smiles as he looked at his daughter.

These two + Archie = my forever Valentines,” the Suits actress wrote alongside the sweet post.

Markle returned to Instagram more recently, marking International Women’s Day with a beach trip with Princess Lilibet.

On March 8, Markle shared yet another sweet photo of herself and her 4-year-old daughter snuggled up on some rocks, watching the surf.

“For the woman she will one day be…Happy International Women’s Day,” Meghan captioned the post, giving photo credit to a certain “Papa Sussex”—otherwise known as Prince Harry.

Just before Christmas 2025, the family released their most personal photo yet. The charming picture captured the group of four outside at their Montecito, California, residence, posed on a small bridge. In the shot, Meghan is bent down holding both of Lili’s hands, while Harry embraces Archie in a hug.

“Happy Holidays! From our family to yours,” Meghan captioned the snap.

Markle and Prince Harry married in 2018. Two years later, they stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to Montecito, California, with their children, Archie and Lilibet.