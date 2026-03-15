Prince William Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo of Princess Diana for U.K. Mother’s Day

Prince William marked Mothering Sunday—the U.K.’s version of Mother’s Day—with a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Princess Diana.

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The Prince of Wales shared a childhood photo on Instagram to mark Mothering Sunday on March 15. The 1984 snap showed a two-year-old Prince William holding hands with Princess Diana in a field of flowers at Highgrove.

“Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day. W,” the 43-year-old wrote alongside the candid snapshot.

The comments section to William’s post was filled with well-wishers

“Diana must be very proud of the man you became. She takes care of her Wombat [Diana’s nickname for William] from above,” one top comment read. “She was a wonderful woman,” another onlooker added. “♥️ Such a tender and beautiful memory,” a third onlooker chimed in.

Prince William was 15 years old when his mother died in a car crash in 1997. Had she lived, Princess Diana would have turned 65 on July 1.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Also Shared an Instagram Tribute for Mothering Sunday

King Charles and Queen Camilla also shared an Instagram tribute as families across Britain honored mothers and maternal figures.

“Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday,” the royal couple wrote alongside photos of Queen Elizabeth II and a photo of Queen Camilla with her late mother, Rosalind Shand.

“Beloved the best! Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth, we miss you,” one royal family lover gushed in the comments. “Love to see Queen Camilla with her mother,” another loyal subject wrote.

Unsurprisingly, many royal family aficionados seemed spurned that King Charles didn’t include a photo of Princess Diana in the series of photos.

“William’s mother should have been praised, too,” one comment read. “Happy Mother’s Day, also the mother of our next king,” another Instagram denizen wrote. “Your son’s mother????????” yet another angry onlooker wrote.