Prince Charles’ Tears Over Queen’s Camilla Insults, Meghan Markle Accused Of Exploiting Title, And More Royal News

Every week there’s something new going on with the British royal family, and this week is no different. A famed royal biographer revealed an alleged fight between reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth and heir to the throne Prince Charles soon after his divorce from Princess Diana.

More recently, a British broadcast was slammed as “childish” over a story featuring Camilla Parker Bowles and United States president Joe Biden. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s recent actions have led to accusations that she’s using her British title to lobby US senators.

It’s a tough job keeping up with all the happenings within the royal family, but somebody has to do it.

British Broadcast Slammed For ‘Childish’ Story About Joe Biden

(Getty Images)

Popular British morning show Good Morning Britain received a wave of backlash over a story it ran about Camilla Parker Bowles and US president Joe Biden. The report, which included an anonymous source claiming Parker Bowles couldn’t stop talking about one specific incident with the American politician.

Read about what happened to give Parker Bowles such a shock, as well as why viewers called the segment “idiotic” through here.

Meghan Markle Accused Of Using British Title To Lobby U.S. Senators

(Getty Images)

Meghan Markle is facing accusations that she’s using her British title in order to lobby US senators. The Duchess of Sussex previously wrote an open letter to senators to advocate paid parental leave. She then moved on to making calls to several individual senators, reportedly saying, “This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

Why some American politicians are calling for her to be stripped of her titles, and what one senator’s thought of Markle’s call, can be read here.

Prince Charles Reportedly Stormed Out In Tears After Queen Elizabeth Insulted Camilla Parker Bowles

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Seasoned royal biographer Tom Bower’s new book claims Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth had a fight shortly after he divorced Princess Diana. During their argument, Charles reportedly told his mother that he wanted to pursue a relationship with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles. The queen’s answering retort allegedly drove Charles out of the room in tears.

Read what Queen Elizabeth called her, and why she said the royal family would never forgive her, through this link.

