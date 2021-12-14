Prince Charles, Harry Relationship Worsens Over Charity Scandal, Prince William Scolded Over Contact With Ex, Plus More Royal News

It’s our favorite time of the week once again when we look back at the biggest royal news stories we encountered over the last seven days. New revelations have emerged that claim Prince William was once scolded by his father and brother for continuing to see his ex while dating his now-wife Kate Middleton.

Speaking of his brother and father, sources have claimed that Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship has taken another hit following a new report about the elder prince’s charity scandal.

Finally, Former President Donald Trump went off on Meghan Markle during an interview with Nigel Farage, blasting her for her apparent “disrespect” towards the queen and accusing her of “ruining” Prince Harry’s relationship with his family.

Let’s not wait any longer to dive into the latest news about the British royal family.

Explosive Report Claims Princes Charles, Harry’s Relationship Worse Than Ever Over Charity Scandal

(NIKLAS HALLE’N/Getty Images)

A new report revealed that a charity associated with Prince Harry had accepted a large donation from the same Saudi donor at the center of Prince Charles’ cash-for-honors charity scandal. Harry, via a spokesperson, denied any involvement in the scandal and insisted that Harry had cautioned his father about the donor years earlier.

According to sources, Charles was incensed by his son’s comments, which did some damage to the pair’s attempts to reconcile. Read the full story by clicking here.

Prince William Was Reportedly Scolded By Father, Brother For Seeing His Ex While Dating Kate Middleton

(Getty Images)

While Prince William was dating Kate Middleton, he reportedly made his future wife uncomfortable due to his continued association with a former girlfriend. Middleton apparently elected to keep cool about the matter, but she allegedly had strong support in her corner from future in-laws Prince Charles and Prince Harry. The two, on separate occasions, supposedly took William aside and warned him that his actions could cost him a future with Middleton.

Read about which ex-girlfriend reportedly nearly drove a wedge between William and Middleton, and what his father and brother had to say, by clicking on this link.

Donald Trump Blasts Meghan Markle, Says She ‘Ruined’ Prince Harry’s Relationship With Royal Family

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle has faced criticism from many in the British media, but this time she’s been roundly blasted by an American politician. Former President Donald Trump accused the Duchess of Sussex of being “disrespectful” towards Queen Elizabeth. He also insisted that she was behind the tensions between Prince Harry and the rest of his family, with Trump claiming she’d “ruined” their relationship.

Read more of the former president’s take on Markle, as well as his reaction to her rumored run for US president, through here.

