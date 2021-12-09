Prince Charles And Harry Talking Again, Sad Reason Princess Diana Stopped Wearing Chanel, And More Royal News

Prince Charles has been in the news frequently this past week. His relationship with his younger son, Prince Harry, is under renewed speculation after a report claimed the two have resumed contact with each other. It’s not smooth sailing quite yet, insiders have cautioned.

At the same time, Charles is facing accusations that he was the one to make insensitive comments about his grandson Archie’s skin color. Charles, via a spokesperson, has responded to these allegations that come out of a soon-to-be published book.

Princess Diana is also being buzzed about this week, with revelations about why she stopped wearing a popular fashion brand following her divorce from Charles emerging.

Each week brings more royal news and gossip, so let’s hop right into what the British royal family has been up to this week.

Prince Charles, Prince Harry Talking Again, But Sources Say It’s ‘Not All Roses’

(Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Prince Harry admitted that he and his father, Prince Charles, hadn’t spoken since he and his family moved away from the UK in his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Since then, several events, like Prince Philip’s funeral in April, have placed the troubled father and son in the same location. But it’s only recently, sources have divulged, that the two have reconnected again.

Read more about how relations between Charles and Harry are faring these days, and why some sources say it’s “not all roses” between them through here.

(Pool/Getty Images)

In that same Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, accused an unnamed member of the royal family of making racially insensitive comments about the skin color of their future children. A new book has claimed that Prince Charles was the family member that made the comment to his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

Read the alleged comment, as well as how Charles’ spokesperson responded, right here.

Sad Reason Princess Diana Stopped Wearing Chanel After Her Divorce

(Daily Express/Getty Images)

Princess Diana wasn’t only known for her charitable acts and kindness. From the time she stepped out into the public, her fashion sense has been envied by people from across the world. One of her favorite brands was Chanel, but she stopped wearing the fashion giant shortly after her divorce from Prince Charles. One of her former hairdressers spoke in an interview about what Lady Di told him about her sad decision to never wear Chanel again.

What Prince Charles had to do with that decision can be read here.

